Hahn & Hahn Partners Christianne Kerns and Rita Diaz Named Among Los Angeles' Most Influential Women Attorneys

PASADENA, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christianne Kerns, Hahn & Hahn's Managing Partner and a member in the firm's Business practice, and Rita Diaz, who leads the firm's Litigation practice, are selected as honorees in today's Los Angeles Business Journal special supplement recognizing the city's most influential women attorneys. The Journal's Publisher and CEO Josh Schimmels writes "Los Angeles is truly a national leader when it comes to influential women – and the field of law is no exception." The women named in the special issue "have been recognized for exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large."

Kerns, honored with the recognition for the fourth year in a row, "is the first female managing partner of the prestigious 121-year-old Pasadena-based law firm, which has transitioned from an historic 'old-line firm' into a majority women and minority owned firm," reports the special feature. "As managing partner, Kerns is responsible for managing day-to-day business operations, developing, implementing and driving organizational goals, procedures and policies, managing firm lawyers and the director of administration, collaborating with other partners, and maintaining positive client relationships. She and her team handle sophisticated financing transactions and restructures; manage complex commercial business relationships and contracts; and lead multifaceted real estate deals and projects."

Diaz has significant experience handling contentious trust and estates litigation, as well as advising trustees and beneficiaries through trust and probate administration issues. Recent matters have included preparing estate plans (both new and updated) for numerous families; assisting trustees with administration of trusts, including those with difficult beneficiaries and complex assets such as business interests, valuable artwork, firearms, and high-end vehicles; assisting executors with probate administrations; preparing and successfully prosecuting objections to an overreaching trustee's accounting; compelling trustees to account; and many other challenging processes on behalf of clients. The report states she is also "skilled at advising companies on employment matters, including discrimination, leaves of absence, and wage and hour issues, and reviewing and drafting employee handbooks." This knowledges has also been useful when wage and hour issues pop up in trust and estate administrations (most commonly, caregiver employment situations).

Hahn & Hahn LLP has been an active member of the Southern California business and legal communities since 1899. The firm represents entrepreneurs, innovators, business owners, family offices and charitable organizations in their corporate, real estate, employment, estate planning and family law issues and in litigation. For more information visit HahnLawyers.com.

