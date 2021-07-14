Hahn & Hahn's D. Jason Lyon and Dean Rallis Jr. Selected as Top Southern California Litigators

PASADENA, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based law firm Hahn & Hahn announced today that D. Jason Lyon and Dean G. Rallis Jr. have been recognized for their accomplishments as leading attorneys within the Los Angeles business community and named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's annual list "2021 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Lawyers." The publication writes litigators are a special breed of attorney "that needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system." The feature, published today, includes the very best litigators and trial attorneys in the region who "go to the proverbial mat to fight for their clients before judges and jury."

"Jason and Dean are both exceptional problem solvers and leaders in the legal and business communities," said the firm's Managing Partner Christianne Kerns. "This recognition is highly deserved and reflects both of their commitment to client advocacy and service."

As a partner in the firm, Lyon's practice focuses on commercial litigation involving complex financial matters and intricate fact patterns. "Among his recent matters has been his work bringing claims on behalf of a large national medical billing provider against a competitor and former employees for misappropriation of trade secrets and related claims," says the feature. "The case was favorably resolved before trial. He also defended against alleged breach of contract, business tort, and extortion claims for a client in the medical industry; and is successfully defending multiple anti-SLAPP motions against a cross-complainant in a commercial matter involving and currently defending appeals. He is also currently bringing a seven-figure direct and derivative claims for fraud and theft by management in a closely held meat processing company." Prior to joining Hahn & Hahn, Lyon was an associate with Latham & Watkins, practicing in the Complex Commercial Litigation and Securities Litigation groups. In 2020, Los Angeles Business Journal named Lyon one of Los Angeles County's Top Minority Attorneys.

For more than 35 years, Rallis has focused his practice in the areas of business reorganization, corporate insolvency, commercial and bankruptcy litigation, commercial transactions, as well as the acquisition of assets and businesses in bankruptcy court and out-of-court workouts. "He recently represented class representatives in connection with an approximate $10 million class claim against the debtor, Galileo Learning, which held the largest unsecured claim in the case," the publication says. "Rallis negotiated the terms of a settlement agreement and plan of reorganization resulting in the full payment of the claim." He has functioned as lead counsel for secured creditors, debtors, creditors' committees and purchasers in the bankruptcy, restructuring and liquidation of companies. Rallis has extensive experience in real estate, business and commercial transactions and workouts, manufacturing, retail, healthcare and transportation industries.

Hahn & Hahn LLP has been an active member of the Southern California business and legal communities since 1899. The firm represents entrepreneurs, innovators, business owners, family offices and charitable organizations in their corporate, real estate, employment, estate planning and family law issues and in litigation. For more information visit https://www.hahnlawyers.com/

SOURCE Hahn & Hahn LLP

Related Links

https://www.hahnlawyers.com

