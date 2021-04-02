HAI ROBOTICS, the Shenzhen-based ACR pioneer, receives IFOY AWARD 2021 "Best in Intralogistics" certificates

The IFOY AWARD is one of the most significant awards in the material handling industry worldwide, honoring the year's best products and solutions. The "Best in Intralogistics" certificate was introduced three years ago to document visibly to the outside world the high degree of innovation of the products and solutions nominated for an IFOY AWARD that successfully absolve the IFOY test.

HAI ROBOTICS was selected for its HAIPICK A42T, the world's first telescopic lift ACR (Autonomous Case-handling Robot), enabling intelligent "goods-to-person" order picking and covering an ultra-wide picking range from 0.25 meters to 6.5 meters, and the HAIPICK A42N, the world's first autonomous carton-picking ACR to enable mixed picking of cartons and totes of different sizes.

Based in Shenzhen, the powerhouse of ICT industry in China, HAI ROBOTICS has been developing AI powered ACR systems since 2015 and has been a leader in the field with best-in-class intelligent goods-to-person solution and smart in-plant logistics solution. By using the HAIPICK systems, customers can realize warehouse automation transformation in a week, increase storage density by 80% - 130%, and improve operational efficiency by 3-4 times compared to manual operations.

Receiving the prestigious and hotly contested IFOY AWARD 2021 "Best in Intralogistics" certificates was just a footnote of the Shenzhen based ACR systems pioneer's strong head start of a fast expansion to the global markets.

The recent announced partnership with MHS, a US based well-known material handling systems supplier, marks HAI ROBOTICS's stepping into the US. The relationship leverages innovative HAIPICK technology from HAI ROBOTICS and systems engineering, integration and support from MHS to address labor and storage capacity challenges facing customers in North America.

HAI ROBOTICS also started its business successfully in other parts of the world. In January 2021, HAI ROBOTICS and Bettaroe Robotics, independent supplier of modern logistics in Europe, are pleased to officially announce the beginning of a partnership for the European market. In South Korea, the strategic cooperation starting from September 2020 with The Smart Logistics Business Unit of LG CNS enabled the automation of operations in the agreed new warehouses with HAI ROBOTICS technology. And with the partnership with Mujin, a world-leading artificial intelligence company, HAI ROBOTICS were able to offer better intralogistics solutions to clients and extend the business to Japan starting from December 2019.

Besides the strong performance in expanding into varies key markets around the world, HAI ROBOTICS is also well received by the industry and the capital market.

In March 2021, HAI ROBOTICS secured its series B+ round funding of nearly $ 15 million led by 5Y Capital, with participation from existing investors Source Code Capital and Walden International. The funding does not only confirm, from the investors' perspective, the success and leading position of the ACR pioneer, but also fuels the company's R&D, operational capabilities and business expansion.

Boosted by the fast development of e-commerce globally, the logistics industries are placing ever growing demand on the material handling operations in terms of flexibility and efficiency. HAI ROBOTICS, with its proven industry leading ACR products and solutions to address the demands effectively, will continue its fast-growing warehouse automation transformation business worldwide.

About IFOY

The IFOY Award is one of the most prestigious and hotly contested international awards in the materials handling industry, honoring the year's best products and solutions. It is established as an indicator for economic efficiency and innovation within the intralogistics sector and is a well-known innovation price due to its professional expertise.

About HAI ROBOTICS

HAI ROBOTICS is a pioneer in autonomous case-handling robotics (ACR) system. The company is committed to providing efficient, intelligent, flexible, and customized warehouse automation solutions through advanced robotics technology and AI algorithms and creates value for each factory and logistics warehouse. HAI ROBOTICS focuses on the R&D and design of autonomous case-handling robot systems (ACR). The company realizes the independent R&D of core elements such as robot body, bottom positioning algorithm, control system, robot scheduling, intelligent warehouse management system, and has carried out global patent layout. In 2015, the company developed HAIPICK, the first autonomous case-handling robot system, and put it into commercial operation. Since then, it has been applied in 3PL, apparel, e-commerce, electronics, energy, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and other industries. By using the HAIPICK system, customers can realize warehouse automation transformation in a week, increase storage density by 80% - 130%, and improve workers' work efficiency by 3-4 times.

