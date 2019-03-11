Haier Announces Multi-Brand Global Smart Home Strategy Ahead of AWE 2019.

This year, Haier will officially launch its Smart Home Solution on an international scale, as its seven brands release the full set of smart home appliances to enable users around the world to enjoy the seamless lifestyle made possible by smart homes.

"Haier has officially launched its global Smart Home Solution push," said Wang Ye, Vice President and General Manager of Smart Home of Haier Home Appliance Industry Group. "Thanks to our proprietary innovations and brand-building, as well as key acquisitions and localization successes, Haier is creating the world's first extended home appliance brand family. The seven brands that make up our overall portfolio target various consumer segments in different markets,ensuring a full geographic and demographic coverage. As we continue on our path of global expansion, Haier will sharpen the unique positioning of each brand, so that they become popular and beloved brands in the markets in which they operate."

During the event, Haier will unveil the comprehensive Smart Home Solution from its Haier, Casarte, and Leader brands, in addition to the achievements of its brand ecosystems. Additionally, it will provide further insight into its multi-brand smart home strategy, which is anchored in seven brands, three core user value propositions, and five primary deployment capabilities.

Haier has already established three major platforms in its smart home business – the smart home sector's first IoT platform U+, the first IoT social app, and the world's first industrial Internet platform COSMOPlat. This has built up a robust foundation for its world-leading smart home ecosystem and brand portfolio, ensuring that Haier continues to deliver innovative smart home experiences and devices to users.

About Haier

Haier Home Appliance is the world's No. 1 home appliance brand, with a 10.5% global market share. Its brands include Haier, Casarte, and Leader in China, GE Appliances in the US, Fisher&Paykel in New Zealand, and AQUA in Japan. Currently, Haier Home Appliance is transforming from a traditional manufacturer to an open entrepreneurship platform as it constructs a truly global smart home ecosystem. In doing so, Haier is continuously enhancing the user value of its products and services, providing interconnected smart home experiences for customers everywhere. For more information, visit: http://www.haier.net/en/

