Haig Partners Enhances Team With The Addition Of Pete Thiel, Former VP Of Corporate Development For AutoNation Inc.

"As the leading buy-sell advisory firm to dealers, we pride ourselves on the integrity, confidentiality, and industry experience we bring to our clients," said Alan Haig, President of Haig Partners. "Pete embodies all of these traits. We know that his unmatched expertise in the buy-sell process will enhance our ability to provide exceptional service to our clients."

"I am thrilled to join the team at Haig Partners," shared Pete. "I've seen from my former position as a buyer at AutoNation how Haig Partners runs a confidential and effective sales process. I am looking forward to helping dealers to maximize the value of their businesses as our industry continues to consolidate."

To learn more about or to contact Pete, visit our website.

Haig Partners LLC is a boutique investment banking firm and the leading buy-sell advisory firm to owners of higher value auto, heavy truck, and RV dealerships. Since 1996, the principals at Haig Partners have completed more than 268 dealership transactions totaling over $7.5 billion, more than any other team in the industry. They also publish the widely followed Haig Report that tracks trends in the auto industry and how they impact dealership valuations. The latest Haig Report is available here. Alan Haig is a frequent speaker at leading industry events. For more information, visit www.haigpartners.com.

