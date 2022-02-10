HAIG PARTNERS SERVES AS EXCLUSIVE SELL-SIDE ADVISOR ON SALE OF SUPERIOR AUTOMOTIVE GROUP OF CINCINNATI

The team at Haig Partners has been involved in the purchase or sale of 54 dealerships in the Midwest Region. Tweet this

"Kevin Nill and Alan Haig at Haig Partners understood and appreciated the gravity of our decision. True to their reputation, they led a smooth and comprehensive process that resulted in a very desirable outcome for our company. I am happy the Wylers are buying the stores as I know they will continue to build on the legacy our family has created", shared John Betagole, President of Superior Auto Group.

"Some dealers who may not have previously considered selling are reevaluating their options. Dealership profits are soaring, and the demand for stores continues to hit record levels," commented Kevin Nill, Partner with Haig Partners. "It was an honor to work with the Betagole family to help them navigate the decision to sell the family business. We appreciate their trust in the team at Haig Partners to help them maximize the value of their lives' work."

"We are excited to bring these seven Superior dealerships into the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family. We know one direction – forward – as we continue to grow and lead the market not only in Cincinnati, but nationwide," David Wyler said. "Our focus is to not only grow but to also become more consumer facing every year, and the addition of these dealerships means an even larger selection of inventory for our shoppers locally and across the US." The Jeff Wyler Automotive Family now owns 23 dealerships located in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

The team at Haig Partners has been involved in the purchase or sale of 54 dealerships in the Midwest Region.

About Haig Partners

Haig Partners LLC is the leading buy-sell advisor to owners of higher value retail dealerships. The team at Haig Partners has represented 20 of the Top 150 dealership groups on the Automotive News Top 150 list, more than any other buy-sell advisory firm. Since 1996, they have advised on the purchase or sale of more than 550 dealerships totaling $8.4 billion. Haig Partners has unmatched auto retail experience with backgrounds in executive leadership and corporate development roles for AutoNation, Asbury, Bank of America's Dealer Financial Services team and DHG's Dealership Practice. Haig Partners authors the Haig Report, the leading industry quarterly report that tracks trends in auto retail and their impact dealership values, and are co-author of NADA's Guide, "Buying and Selling a Dealership." For more information, visit www.haigpartners.com.

Transaction Contacts:

Alan Haig, President

Haig Partners

e: [email protected]

p: (954) 646-8921

Kevin Nill, Partner

Haig Partners

e: [email protected]

p: (904) 234-0008

Press Contact:

Aimee Allen, Director of Marketing and Business Development

Haig Partners

e: [email protected]

p: (603) 933-2194

SOURCE Haig Partners