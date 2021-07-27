Haig Partners Serves As Exclusive Sell-Side Advisor To Koby Subaru Of Mobile, AL On Sale To Lithia Motors

Roger Koby said, "I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve customers and work with so many talented and caring associates at Koby Subaru. When my children decided to pursue careers outside of auto retail, I wanted to retain a firm to help me maximize the value of the company I had built. The team at Haig Partners, including Pete Thiel and John Davis, ran a very organized, confidential and expedient process that brought me multiple offers and helped me find the right buyer for my dealership. I look forward to following the progress of Lithia Motors as they begin their operations in the Mobile market."

"We're very excited to welcome the talented team of Koby Subaru to the Lithia family," said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia Motors President and CEO. "This location adds to our growing Southeast Region and is the first in the state of Alabama."

"It was our pleasure to assist Roger Koby on this transaction. We are grateful for his trust in us as he transitions into retirement," said Pete Thiel, Managing Director of Haig Partners. "We enjoy working with dealers to maximize the value of their life's work and assisting Roger validates why we do what we do. This transaction also demonstrates that Subaru is a powerful draw for leading dealership buyers, like Lithia, which had no other dealerships in the area. Mobile is a new beachhead for Lithia in the Southeast."

The sale of Koby Subaru represents the 5th Subaru transaction Haig Partners has represented in the past year.



