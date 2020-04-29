Hailiang Education Group Inc. Announces Establishment of International Headquarters in Singapore

HANGZHOU, China, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hailiang Education Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HLG) ("Hailiang Education", the "Company" or "we"), an education and management services provider of primary, middle, and high schools in the PRC, today announced the establishment of a wholly-owned international education headquarter in Singapore, Hailiang International Education Group Pte. Ltd. ("HIEG").

Since 1995, Hailiang Education has been committed to providing "distinguished, specialized, and internationalized" education services and dedicated to becoming an internationally renowned K-12 education group. Our students not only come from Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao, but also 22 other countries worldwide, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan and Korea. Based in Singapore, HIEG will promote Hailiang Education's K-12 education services (including education training and online education, study trip, overseas study consulting services), form a collaborative operating model between our domestic and international headquarters, and provide high quality and diversified service offerings to improve the Company's strategic global education portfolio.

HIEG will expand Hailiang Education's international business network through implementing the hybrid development strategy, which combines asset-light approach, self-construction and acquisitions, to meet the demands of our students and parents from different regions for their unique and diverse education needs. HIEG's education training and online education business will follow the two-step strategic approach of "online first + integration of online and offline education". HIEG will explore overseas markets with the business model of targeting corporates and individual clients, rely on the leading technology to create an "education + technology" commercial ecology, and inspire our students to build a bright future. HIEG's study trip and overseas study consulting services will form an mutual student exchange and course credits recognition mechanism through our international headquarters, provide top-notch school applying and exchange services for students in China, Singapore and other countries, and provide high-quality multilateral exchange and advanced studies platform during the K-12 stage, thereby improving our students' admission rate into internationally renowned schools.

Mr. Ming Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hailiang Education, remarked, "The establishment of HIEG is one of the most important milestones for Hailiang Education to break into the international market and attract overseas capital. It will help promote the development and continued expansion of our various businesses, and will also improve Hailiang education's brand recognition internationally."

About Hailiang Education Group Inc.

Hailiang Education (Nasdaq: HLG) is one of the largest primary, middle, and high school educational service providers in China. The Company primarily focuses on providing distinguished, specialized, and internationalized education. Hailiang Education is dedicated to providing students with high-quality primary, middle, and high school, and international educational services and highly valuing the quality of students' life, study, and development. Hailiang Education adapts its education services based upon its students' individual aptitudes. Hailiang Education is devoted to improving its students' academic capabilities, cultural accomplishments, and international perspectives. Hailiang Education operates multilingual programs including Chinese, English, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and French. In addition, Hailiang Education has launched various diversified high-quality courses, such as Mathematical Olympiad courses, A-level courses, Australia Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE) courses, IELTS courses, TOEFL courses, as well as SAT courses. The Company has also formed an extensive cooperative network with more than 200 educational institutions and universities globally. Hailiang Education is committed to making great effort to provide its students with greater opportunities to enroll in well-known domestic and international universities to further their education. For more information, please visit http://ir.hailiangedu.com.

