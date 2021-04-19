Hain Celestial Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Date and Conference Call

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial" or the "Company"), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, will conduct a conference call to discuss its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. The call will feature remarks by Hain Celestial's management team. The call will be webcast and can be accessed on Hain Celestial's website at http://www.hain.com under Investor Relations and subsequently through Press & Events.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, GG UniqueFiber®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney's™ (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Robertson's®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, William's™, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, Earth's Best®, JASON®, Live Clean®, One Step® and Queen Helene® brands.

SOURCE The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hain-celestial.com

