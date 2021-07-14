Hain Celestial Debuts Several Innovations Across Snacks, Teas And Personal Care Products

"We have challenged our product teams to excite consumers and innovate across the shelves to continue the momentum we've seen throughout the pandemic," said Mark L. Schiller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hain Celestial Group. "It's exciting to bring fresh thinking to our established brands that consumers love, and we're enthusiastic about offering healthy alternatives to the personal care, snack, and beverage industry."

Macro trends created by the COVID-19 pandemic are causing consumers to consciously make significant lifestyle changes to benefit their health, including exercising and eating better.

In response to the increased focus on a healthier diet, Sensible Portions is building on its successful Garden Veggie Straws line by introducing new Garden Veggie Puffs. Garden Veggie Puffs come in three delicious flavors: White Cheddar, Sour Cream & Onion, and Screamin' Hot. They are baked, never fried, and contain 30% less fat than the leading puffed snack. Garden Veggie Puffs are made with non-GMO ingredients, contain no artificial flavors or preservatives, and are the ideal serving size for any snack time or lunch box.

"Sensible Portions is committed to offering delicious and sensible snacks that parents and kids will love," said Deana Sabatino, vice president and general manager, Snacks. "The new Garden Veggie Puffs line delivers on fun, great taste and better-for- you snacking, making them a perfect addition to lunchboxes as consumers return to school or office."

During the pandemic, consumers have increasingly turned to tea, with a 26% growth increase across Hain Celestial brands since March 2020. With a rise in tea consumption and new tea consumers entering the market, Celestial Seasonings has launched several innovative tea products recently, including Energy Teas which contain as much caffeine as a cup of coffee (95 mg); the expansion of the TeaWell line with new teas including Mood Tonic, Sleep (the first tea with melatonin sold in the U.S.), Laxative and Gut Health (featuring a blend of prebiotics, probiotics and fiber); and a new convenient packaging of Celestial Seasonings K-Cups.

The newest offering, Celestial Seasonings Cold Brew Iced Tea, is a fresh take on iced tea, with five fun flavors to choose from, including: Sweetened Black Tea with Lemon; Half and Half; Citrus Sunrise; Red, White & Blueberry; and Unsweetened Black Tea. The teas brew in cold water in minutes with no boiling required, making it easy to have delicious iced tea by the glass anytime.

"We're seeing tea growth across our brands, and it's been a great opportunity to create excitement in the category. We've developed something unique in cold brew that is super convenient and at a price point our customers will love," said Tim Collins, vice president and general manager, Tea.

In addition, the JĀSÖN brand of personal care products has launched a new men's line containing three collections: Hydrating (for dry skin and hair), Calming (for sensitive skin and dandruff relief), and Refreshing (for all skin and hair types). Each collection offers a combination of body wash, 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner, deodorant and facial moisturizer + after-shave balm.

"The JĀSÖN men's line is designed with men's hair and skin care needs in mind. It can be hard for men to find products that can handle their unique hair and skin care issues, such as dry skin, sensitive skin, dandruff relief, etc.," said Lisa Coker, vice president and general manager, Personal Care at Hain Celestial. "We're proud to meet those needs while staying true to the Jason brand promise of better-for-you products inspired by nature."

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) is a leading organic and natural products company that has been committed to creating a healthier way of life since 1993. Headquartered in Lake Success, NY, with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Hain represents more than 40 widely known and beloved brands in the health and wellness space, including Celestial Seasonings® tea, Terra® chips, The Greek Gods® yogurt, MaraNatha® nut butters, Garden of Eatin'® snacks and Alba Botanica® personal care products. Hain is committed to environmentally sustainable practices and is a proud partner of Folds of Honor, a 501C-3 national nonprofit dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled American service members. For more information, visit http://www.hain.com .

