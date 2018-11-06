Hain Celestial Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial" or the "Company"), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2018. The results contained herein are presented with the Hain Pure Protein operating segment being treated as a discontinued operation given the Company's previously announced decision to divest the business.

"We have an incredible opportunity at Hain Celestial to accelerate the mission and purpose envisioned 25 years ago, as we further build consumer awareness and access to our organic, natural and better-for-you brands," said Mark L. Schiller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hain Celestial. "Initially, I will be focused on, the improvement of our operational and financial results, particularly in the United States. Looking ahead, I am eager to work with our entire team to further integrate our global operations to achieve sustainable sales growth and cost-savings synergies and deliver long-term value for our stockholders."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS1

Summary of First Quarter Results from Continuing Operations2

Net sales decreased 5% to $560.8 million compared to the prior year period, or a 4% decrease on a constant currency basis. When adjusted for Foreign Exchange and Acquisitions, Divestitures and certain other items, including the 2017 and 2018 Project Terra Stock Keeping Unit ("SKU") rationalization 3 , net sales would have decreased 2% compared to the prior year period.

compared to the prior year period, or a 4% decrease on a constant currency basis. When adjusted for Foreign Exchange and Acquisitions, Divestitures and certain other items, including the 2017 and 2018 Project Terra Stock Keeping Unit ("SKU") rationalization , net sales would have decreased 2% compared to the prior year period. Gross margin of 17.8%, a 320 basis point decrease over the prior year period; adjusted gross margin of 19.0%, a 250 basis point decrease over the prior year period as a result of planned higher trade and promotional investments in the United States and increased freight and commodity costs.

and increased freight and commodity costs. Operating loss of $24.1 million compared to operating income of $29.2 million in the prior year period; adjusted operating income of $20.9 million compared to $36.1 million in the prior year period.

compared to operating income of in the prior year period; adjusted operating income of compared to in the prior year period. Net loss of $23.1 million compared to net income of $18.6 million in the prior year period; adjusted net income of $9.7 million compared to $21.4 million in prior year period.

compared to net income of in the prior year period; adjusted net income of compared to in prior year period. EBITDA loss of $5.9 million compared to EBITDA of $46.6 million in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA of $34.1 million compared to $53.5 million in the prior year period.

compared to EBITDA of in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA of compared to in the prior year period. Earnings loss per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.22 compared to EPS of $0.18 in the prior year period; Adjusted EPS of $0.09 compared to $0.20 in the prior year period.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Hain Celestial United States

Hain Celestial United States net sales in the first quarter decreased 8% over the prior year period to $244.0 million; when adjusted for Acquisitions, Divestitures and certain other items including the 2017 and 2018 Project Terra SKU rationalization3, net sales would have decreased 4%. The decline in the United States segment was primarily driven by declines in the Pantry and Better-For-You Snacks platforms, partially offset by an increase in the Pure Personal Care platform. The Pure Personal Care Platform's strong growth for the first quarter was offset, in part, by production challenges within the quarter. United States net sales also were impacted by the previously disclosed strategic decision to no longer support certain lower margin SKUs and focus on the Top 500 SKUs in order to reduce complexity and increase gross margin over time. Segment operating income in the first quarter was $2.2 million, a 90% decrease from the prior year period, and adjusted operating income was $7.7 million, a 67% decrease over the prior year period, driven primarily by higher planned trade investments to drive future period growth and increased freight and logistics costs.

Hain Celestial United Kingdom

Hain Celestial United Kingdom net sales in the first quarter decreased 2% to $218.6 million over the prior year period, or relatively flat after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3. The results for the United Kingdom segment reflect a 4% decline in Hain Daniels, or a decline of 2% after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3, primarily driven by declines from New Covenant Garden Soup Co.®, Johnson's Juice Co.®, and Yorkshire Provender® brands, offset in part by growth in the Linda McCartney's® and Hartley's® brands. The net sales decrease in the United Kingdom segment was partially offset by 4% growth from Tilda® and 8% growth from Ella's Kitchen®, or 5% and 9% growth, respectively, after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3. Segment operating income was $4.0 million, a 58% decrease from the prior year period, and adjusted operating income was $10.7 million, a decrease of 18% over the prior year period.

Rest of World

Rest of World net sales in the first quarter decreased 5% to $98.3 million over the prior year period, or 2% after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3. Net sales for Hain Celestial Canada decreased 5%, or relatively flat after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3 , primarily driven by declines from the Europe's Best® brand, Tilda® brand and private label sales offset in part by growth from the Yves Veggie Cuisine® and Live Clean® brands. Net sales for Hain Celestial Europe were flat, or increased 1% on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by strong performance from the Joya® and Natumi® brands offset in part by declines from the Lima® and Danival® brands. Net sales for Hain Ventures, formerly known as Cultivate Ventures, decreased 18%, or 14% after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3, primarily driven by declines from the Blueprint®, Westsoy® and SunSpire® brands, offset in part by growth from the Yves Veggie Cuisine® and GG UniqueFiber™ brands. Segment operating income in the first quarter was $7.8 million, a $1.2 million decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $9.2 million, an increase of 2% over the prior year period.

Hain Pure Protein Discontinued Operations

As previously disclosed on May 5, 2018, the results of operations, financial position and cash flows related to the operations of the Hain Pure Protein business segment have been moved to discontinued operations in the current and prior periods. The Company continues to make substantial progress to complete the divestiture of the Hain Pure Protein operating segment by the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Net sales for Hain Pure Protein in the first quarter were $113.5 million, a decrease of 5% compared to the prior year period. Segment operating loss in the first quarter was $19.5 million, primarily resulting from the continued pricing pressure resulting from excess turkey inventory for the Plainville Farms business.

Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance

The Company reiterated its annual guidance for continuing operations for fiscal year 2019:

Total net sales of $2.500 billion to $2.560 billion , an increase of approximately 2% to 4% as compared to fiscal year 2018.

to , an increase of approximately 2% to 4% as compared to fiscal year 2018. Adjusted EBITDA of $275 million to $300 million , an increase of approximately 7% to 17% as compared to fiscal year 2018.

to , an increase of approximately 7% to 17% as compared to fiscal year 2018. Adjusted EPS of $1.21 to $1.38 , an increase of approximately 4% to 19% as compared to fiscal year 2018.

The Company expects growth in net sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS to be weighted towards the second half of fiscal 2019 as it recovers from the production disruptions, primarily in its personal care business, experienced during the first quarter of fiscal 2019, which impacted net sales and profitability, and as it benefits from the planned Hain Celestial United States strategic brand investments, distribution gains and price optimization efforts. In addition, the timing of the annual global Project Terra cost savings and productivity benefits that are already in process are expected to accelerate as the fiscal year progresses. Details of the Project Terra cost savings and productivity with expected timing are contained in the presentation for the First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 earnings call available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.hain.com.

Guidance, where adjusted, is provided on a non-GAAP basis and excludes acquisition-related expenses; integration charges; restructuring charges, start-up costs, consulting fees and other costs associated with Project Terra; costs associated with the CEO Succession Agreement; unrealized net foreign currency gains or losses, accounting review and remediation costs and other non-recurring items that may be incurred during the Company's fiscal year 2019, which the Company will continue to identify as it reports its future financial results. Guidance also excludes the impact of any future acquisitions and divestitures.

The Company cannot reconcile its expected Adjusted EBITDA to net income or adjusted earnings per diluted share to earnings per share under "Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance" without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time.

1 This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided herein in the tables "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures." 2 Unless otherwise noted all results included in this press release are from continuing operations. 3 Refer to "Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency and Adjusted for Acquisitions, Divestitures and Other" provided herein.

(unaudited and dollars in thousands) United

States United

Kingdom Rest of

World Corporate/

Other Total NET SALES Net sales - Three months ended 9/30/18 $ 243,985 $ 218,577 $ 98,271 $ - $ 560,833 Net sales - Three months ended 9/30/17 $ 263,659 $ 222,445 $ 103,115 $ - $ 589,219 % change - FY'19 net sales vs. FY'18 net sales (7.5)% (1.7)% (4.7)% (4.8)% OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS) Three months ended 9/30/18 Operating income (loss) $ 2,170 $ 4,020 $ 7,836 $ (38,130) $ (24,104) Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 5,480 6,646 1,346 31,495 44,967 Adjusted operating income $ 7,650 $ 10,666 $ 9,182 $ (6,635) $ 20,863 Operating income margin 0.9% 1.8% 8.0% (4.3)% Adjusted operating income margin 3.1% 4.9% 9.3% 3.7% Three months ended 9/30/17 Operating income $ 20,861 $ 9,601 $ 8,997 $ (10,218) $ 29,241 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 2,283 3,335 - 1,256 6,874 Adjusted operating income $ 23,144 $ 12,936 $ 8,997 $ (8,962) $ 36,115 Operating income margin 7.9% 4.3% 8.7% 5.0% Adjusted operating income margin 8.8% 5.8% 8.7% 6.1% (1) See accompanying table of "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures"

Webcast Presentation

Hain Celestial will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss its results and business outlook. The webcast and any accompanying presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.hain.com.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Almond Dream®, Arrowhead Mills®, Bearitos®, Better Bean®, BluePrint®, Casbah®, Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Coconut Dream®, Cully & Sully®, Danival®, DeBoles®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Empire®, Europe's Best®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, FreeBird®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, GG UniqueFiber™, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine™, Johnson's Juice Co.™, Joya®, Kosher Valley®, Lima®, Linda McCartney® (under license), MaraNatha®, Mary Berry (under license), Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Orchard House®, Plainville Farms®, Rice Dream®, Robertson's®, Rudi's Gluten-Free Bakery™, Rudi's Organic Bakery®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum® Organics, Soy Dream®, Sun-Pat®, Sunripe®, SunSpire®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Tilda®, Walnut Acres®, WestSoy®, Yorkshire Provender®, Yves Veggie Cuisine® and William's™. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, Earth's Best®, JASON®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene® brands.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are predictions based on expectations and projections about future events and are not statements of historical fact. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "predict", "project", "estimate", "likely", "believe", "might", "seek", "may", "will", "remain", "potential", "can", "should", "could", "future" and similar expressions, or the negative of those expressions, or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of the Company's Project Terra strategic initiatives, the Company's potential divestiture of its Hain Pure Protein business, the Company's Guidance for Fiscal Year 2019 and our future performance and results of operations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and may not be able to be realized. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). Such factors, include, among others, the Company's beliefs or expectations relating to the impact of competitive products, changes to the competitive environment, changes to consumer preferences, our ability to manage our supply chain effectively, changes in raw materials, freight, commodity costs and fuel, consolidation of customers, reliance on independent distributors, general economic and financial market conditions, risks associated with our international sales and operations, our ability to execute and realize cost savings initiatives, including, but not limited to, cost reduction initiatives under Project Terra and SKU rationalization plans, our ability to identify and complete acquisitions or divestitures and integrate acquisitions, the availability of organic and natural ingredients, the reputation of our brands and the other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, and our quarterly reports. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, the Company cannot provide any assurance regarding future results, levels of activity and achievements of the Company, and neither the Company nor any person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these statements. All forward-looking statements contained herein apply as of the date hereof or as of the date they were made and, except as required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflects changes in underlying assumptions or factors of new methods, future events or other changes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including net sales adjusted for the impact of Foreign currency, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items, including SKU rationalization, as applicable in each case, adjusted operating income, adjusted gross margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and operating free cash flow. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures" for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 and in the paragraphs below. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company defines Operating Free Cash Flow as cash provided by or used in operating activities from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. The Company views Operating Free Cash Flow as an important measure because it is one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.

For the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was calculated as follows:

Three Months Ended 9/30/18 9/30/17 (unaudited and dollars in thousands) Cash flow provided by operating activities - continuing operations $ (18,252) $ (1,080) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (22,547) (11,233) Operating Free Cash Flow - continuing operations $ (40,799) $ (12,313)

The Company's Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was negative $40.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, a decrease of $28.5 million from the three months ended September 30, 2017. This decrease resulted primarily from a decrease of $30.6 million in net income adjusted for non-cash charges, an increase of $11.3 million in capital expenditures offset in part by $13.4 million of cash provided by working capital accounts.

The Company believes presenting net sales at constant currency provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company's consolidated net sales by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets. To present this information for historical periods, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

The Company provides net sales adjusted for constant currency, acquisitions and divestitures, and certain other items including SKU rationalization, as applicable in each case, to understand the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of such items. The Company's management believes net sales adjusted for such items is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period-to-period.

The Company defines EBITDA as net income from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, equity in net income of equity method investees, stock based compensation expense and unrealized currency gains. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before acquisition-related expenses, including integration and restructuring charges, and other non-recurring items. The Company's management believes that these presentations provide useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the Company as well as a component of performance-based executive compensation.

For the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was calculated as follows:

Three Months Ended 9/30/2018 9/30/2017 (unaudited and dollars in thousands) Net (loss) income $ (37,425) $ 19,846 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (14,324) 1,233 Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (23,101) $ 18,613 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (9,483) 7,484 Interest expense, net 7,169 5,609 Depreciation and amortization 14,384 15,147 Equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees 175 (11) Stock-based compensation (benefit) expense (209) 3,164 Stock-based compensation expense in

connection with Chief Executive Officer Succession Agreement 312 - Long-lived asset impairment 4,236 - Unrealized currency losses/(gains) 590 (3,419) EBITDA $ (5,927) $ 46,587 Project Terra costs and other 10,333 4,850 Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net 19,241 - Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds 3,414 (1,358) Losses on terminated chilled desserts contract - 1,472 Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs 4,599 737 Co-packer disruption - 1,173 Plant closure related costs 1,828 - Litigation and related expenses 569 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,057 $ 53,461

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30, June 30, 2018 2018 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,871 $ 106,557 Accounts receivable, net 246,519 252,708 Inventories 414,479 391,525 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 58,183 59,946 Current assets of discontinued operations 239,809 240,851 Total current assets 1,014,861 1,051,587 Property, plant and equipment, net 315,926 310,172 Goodwill 1,019,693 1,024,136 Trademarks and other intangible assets, net 502,356 510,387 Investments and joint ventures 21,153 20,725 Other assets 29,041 29,667 Total assets $ 2,903,030 $ 2,946,674 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 226,418 $ 229,993 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 136,890 116,001 Current portion of long-term debt 28,498 26,605 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 46,407 49,846 Total current liabilities 438,213 422,445 Long-term debt, less current portion 693,429 687,501 Deferred income taxes 73,223 86,909 Other noncurrent liabilities 12,741 12,770 Total liabilities 1,217,606 1,209,625 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 1,085 1,084 Additional paid-in capital 1,148,330 1,148,196 Retained earnings 840,906 878,516 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (197,411) (184,240) 1,792,910 1,843,556 Treasury stock (107,486) (106,507) Total stockholders' equity 1,685,424 1,737,049 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,903,030 $ 2,946,674

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Net sales $ 560,833 $ 589,219 Cost of sales 461,239 465,831 Gross profit 99,594 123,388 Selling, general and administrative expenses 82,257 86,081 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,905 4,574 Project Terra costs and other 10,333 4,850 Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net 19,553 - Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance

proceeds 3,414 (1,358) Long-lived asset impairment 4,236 - Operating (loss) income (24,104) 29,241 Interest and other financing expense, net 7,705 6,282 Other expense/(income), net 600 (3,127) (Loss) income from continuing operations before

income taxes and equity in net income of equity-method investees (32,409) 26,086 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (9,483) 7,484 Equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees 175 (11) Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (23,101) $ 18,613 Net (loss) income from discontinued

operations, net of tax (14,324) 1,233 Net (loss) income $ (37,425) $ 19,846 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic net (loss) income per common share from

continuing operations $ (0.22) $ 0.18 Basic net (loss) income per common share from

discontinued operations (0.14) 0.01 Basic net (loss) income per common share $ (0.36) $ 0.19 Diluted net (loss) income per common share from

continuing operations $ (0.22) $ 0.18 Diluted net (loss) income per common share from

discontinued operations (0.14) 0.01 Diluted net (loss) income per common share $ (0.36) $ 0.19 Shares used in the calculation of net (loss) income per common share: Basic 103,962 103,709 Diluted 103,962 104,476

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (37,425) $ 19,846 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (14,324) 1,233 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (23,101) 18,613 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income from continuing operations to net cash

used in operating activities from continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 14,384 15,147 Deferred income taxes (13,276) (637) Equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees 175 (11) Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net 19,241 - Stock-based compensation, net 103 3,164 Impairment of long-lived assets 4,236 - Other non-cash items, net 841 (3,059) Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,357 (18,100) Inventories (24,147) (28,186) Other current assets 1,358 (9,021) Other assets and liabilities (19) (53) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,404) 21,063 Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations (18,252) (1,080) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (22,547) (11,233) Other (652) - Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (23,199) (11,233) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility 70,000 20,000 Repayments under bank revolving credit facility (60,000) (15,000) Repayments under term loan (3,750) - Funding of discontinued operations entities (15,155) (20,269) (Repayments) borrowings of other debt, net 1,709 8,237 Shares withheld for payment of employee payroll taxes (979) (2,098) Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations (8,175) (9,130) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,060) 3,059 CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Cash used in operating activities (15,905) (18,358) Cash used in investing activities (1,635) (3,680) Cash provided by financing activities 15,107 20,217 Net cash flows used in discontinued operations (2,433) (1,821) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (53,119) (20,205) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 113,018 146,992 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 59,899 $ 126,787 Less: cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations (4,028) (8,117) Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations at end of period $ 55,871 $ 118,670

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 GAAP Adjustments 2018 Adjusted 2017 GAAP Adjustments 2017 Adjusted Net sales $ 560,833 - $ 560,833 $ 589,219 $ - $ 589,219 Cost of sales 461,239 (6,862) 454,377 465,831 (3,382) 462,449 Gross profit 99,594 6,862 106,456 123,388 3,382 126,770 Operating expenses (a) 90,398 (4,805) 85,593 90,655 - 90,655 Project Terra costs and other 10,333 (10,333) - 4,850 (4,850) - Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds 3,414 (3,414) - (1,358) 1,358 - Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net 19,553 (19,553) - - - - Operating (loss) income (24,104) 44,967 20,863 29,241 6,874 36,115 Interest and other expense (income), net (b) 8,305 (590) 7,715 3,155 3,419 6,574 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (9,483) 12,779 3,296 7,484 691 8,175 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (23,101) 32,778 9,677 18,613 2,764 21,377 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (14,324) 14,324 - 1,233 (1,233) - Net (loss) income (37,425) 47,102 9,677 19,846 1,531 21,377 Diluted net (loss) income per common share from continuing

operations (0.22) 0.32 0.09 0.18 0.03 0.20 Diluted net (loss) income per common share from

discontinued operations (0.14) 0.14 - 0.01 (0.01) - Diluted net (loss) income per common share (0.36) 0.45 0.09 0.19 0.01 0.20 Detail of Adjustments: Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2017 Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs $ 4,599 $ 737 Plant closure related costs 2,263 - Losses on terminated chilled desserts contract - 1,472 Co-packer disruption - 1,173 Cost of sales 6,862 3,382 Gross profit 6,862 3,382 Long-lived asset impairment charge associated with plant

closure 4,236 - Litigation and related expenses 569 - Operating expenses (a) 4,805 - Project Terra costs and other 10,333 4,850 Project Terra costs and other 10,333 4,850 Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds 3,414 (1,358) Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds 3,414 (1,358) Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net 19,553 - Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net 19,553 - Operating income 44,967 6,874 Unrealized currency losses (gains) 590 (3,419) Interest and other expense (income), net (b) 590 (3,419) Income tax related adjustments (12,779) (691) Benefit for income taxes (12,779) (691) Net income from continuing operations $ 32,778 $ 2,764 (a)Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general, and administrative expenses and long-lived asset impairment. (b)Interest and other expenses (income), net include interest and other financing expenses, net and other (income)/expense, net.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 December 31, 2017 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 GAAP Adjustments Adjusted GAAP Adjustments Adjusted GAAP Adjustments Adjusted GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Net sales $ 589,219 - $ 589,219 $ 616,232 $ - $ 616,232 $ 632,720 $ - $ 632,720 $ 619,598 $ - $ 619,598 Cost of sales 465,831 (3,382) 462,449 482,282 (5,832) 476,450 499,707 (12,640) 487,067 494,501 (5,346) 489,155 Gross profit 123,388 3,382 126,770 133,950 5,832 139,782 133,013 12,640 145,653 125,097 5,346 130,443 Operating expenses (a) 90,655 - 90,655 94,465 (4,151) 90,314 95,615 (5,971) 89,644 90,931 (4,969) 85,962 Project Terra costs and other 4,850 (4,850) - 4,069 (4,069) - 4,831 (4,831) - 6,999 (6,999) - Accounting review and remediation costs, net of

insurance proceeds (1,358) 1,358 - 4,451 (4,451) - 3,313 (3,313) - 2,887 (2,887) - Goodwill impairment - - - - - - - - - 7,700 (7,700) - Operating income 29,241 6,874 36,115 30,965 18,503 49,468 29,254 26,755 56,009 16,580 27,901 44,481 Interest and other expense (income), net (b) 3,155 3,419 6,574 5,719 286 6,005 5,222 1,465 6,687 10,742 (3,143) 7,599 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 7,484 691 8,175 (17,690) 27,751 10,061 (1,310) 11,946 10,636 10,629 (1,255) 9,374 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 18,613 2,764 21,377 43,130 (9,534) 33,596 25,241 13,344 38,585 (4,556) 32,299 27,743 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,233 (1,233) - 3,973 (3,973) - (12,555) 12,555 - (65,385) 65,385 - Net income (loss) 19,846 1,531 21,377 47,103 (13,507) 33,596 12,686 25,899 38,585 (69,941) 97,684 27,743 - - - Diluted net income (loss) per common share from continuing

operations 0.18 0.03 0.20 0.41 (0.09) 0.32 0.24 0.13 0.37 (0.04) 0.31 0.27 Diluted net income (loss) per common share from

discontinued operations 0.01 (0.01) - 0.04 (0.04) - (0.12) 0.12 - (0.63) 0.63 - Diluted net income (loss) per common share 0.19 0.01 0.20 0.45 (0.13) 0.32 0.12 0.25 0.37 (0.67) 0.94 0.27 Detail of Adjustments: Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 December 31, 2017 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs $ 737 $ 418 $ - $ 3,024 2018 Project Terra SKU rationalization - - 4,913 - Plant closure related costs - 697 3,246 2,015 Recall and other related costs - - 273 307 Machine break-down costs - - 317 - Losses on terminated chilled desserts contract 1,472 2,143 2,939 - Co-packer disruption 1,173 1,567 952 - Regulated packaging change - 1,007 - - Cost of sales 3,382 5,832 12,640 5,346 Gross profit 3,382 5,832 12,640 5,346 Long-lived asset impairment charge associated with plant

closure - 3,451 4,839 111 Intangibles impairment - - - 5,632 Accelerated depreciation on software disposal - - - 461 Litigation and related expenses - - 235 780 Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs - - - 188 Stock-based compensation expense in connection with Chief

Executive Officer succession agreement - - - (2,203) Toys "R" Us bad debt - - 897 - Stock-based compensation acceleration associated with Board

of Directors - 700 - - Operating expenses (a) - 4,151 5,971 4,969 Project Terra costs and other 4,850 4,069 4,831 6,999 Project Terra costs and other 4,850 4,069 4,831 6,999 Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance

proceeds (1,358) 4,451 3,313 2,887 Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance

proceeds (1,358) 4,451 3,313 2,887 Goodwill impairment - - - 7,700 Goodwill impairment - - - 7,700 Operating income 6,874 18,503 26,755 27,901 Unrealized currency (gains) losses (3,419) (286) (1,465) 3,143 Interest and other (income) expense, net (b) (3,419) (286) (1,465) 3,143 Income tax related adjustments (691) (27,751) (11,946) 1,255 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (691) (27,751) (11,946) 1,255 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 2,764 $ (9,534) $ 13,344 $ 32,299 (a)Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general, and administrative expenses and long-lived asset and intangible impairment. (b)Interest and other expenses (income), net include interest and other financing expenses, net and other (income)/expense, net.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency (unaudited and in thousands) Hain Consolidated United Kingdom Rest of World Net sales - Three months ended 9/30/18 $ 560,833 $ 218,577 $ 98,271 Impact of foreign currency exchange 3,600 1,377 2,223 Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Three months ended 9/30/18 $ 564,433 $ 219,954 $ 100,494 Net sales - Three months ended 9/30/17 $ 589,219 $ 222,445 $ 103,115 Net sales growth on a constant currency basis

(4.2)% (1.1)% (2.5)% Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency and Adjusted for Acquisitions, Divestitures and Other Hain Consolidated United States United Kingdom Rest of World Net sales on a constant currency basis -

Three months ended 9/30/18 $ 564,433 $ 243,985 $ 219,954 $ 100,494 Net sales - Three months ended 9/30/17 $ 589,219 $ 263,659 $ 222,445 $ 103,115 Acquisitions 2,561 - 2,561 - Castle contract termination (5,942) - (5,942) - 2017 Project Terra SKU rationalization (2,223) (2,223) - - 2018 Project Terra SKU rationalization (8,615) (7,483) - (1,132) Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for

acquisitions, divestitures and other - Three months

ended 9/30/17 $ 575,000 $ 253,953 $ 219,064 $ 101,983 Net sales growth on a constant currency

basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures

and other (1.8)% (3.9)% 0.4% (1.5)% Tilda Hain Daniels Ella's Kitchen Hain Celestial

Europe Hain Celestial

Canada Hain Ventures Net sales growth - Three months ended 9/30/18 3.7% (4.4)% 8.0% (0.0)% (5.4)% (17.7)% Impact of foreign currency exchange 1.2% 0.5% 0.5% 1.1% 4.0% 0.0% Impact of acquisitions 0.0% (1.5)% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Impact of castle contract termination 0.0% 3.6% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Impact of 2018 Project Terra SKU rationalization 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 3.8% Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for

acquisitions, divestitures and other - Three months

ended 9/30/18 4.9% (1.9)% 8.6% 1.1% (0.2)% (13.9)%

