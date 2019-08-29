Hain Celestial Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial" or the "Company"), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. The results contained herein are presented with the Hain Pure Protein operating segment being treated as a discontinued operation.

"We are pleased with our team's solid execution on our transformational strategic plan during the fourth quarter. Our financial results demonstrate the third consecutive quarter of sequential adjusted margin improvement along with key operational improvements in the United States and internationally," commented Mark L. Schiller, Hain Celestial's President and Chief Executive Officer. "In a very short period of time, we have started to make significant progress on our key strategies in the United States including simplifying the portfolio, strengthening our core capabilities and expanding margins and cash flow. The team is delivering on the plan we outlined at our Investor Day in February which was to first get smaller and more profitable so that we could then focus our resources on reinvigorating profitable topline growth in a core set of brands by optimizing in-store assortment, building innovation and enhancing marketing. For fiscal 2020, we remain confident in our ability to generate significant further improvements in overall profit across our business and in building the foundation for future accelerated growth."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS1

Summary of Fourth Quarter Results from Continuing Operations2

Net sales decreased 10% to $557.7 million compared to the prior year period.

compared to the prior year period. Net sales decreased 7% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year period.

When adjusted for Foreign Exchange and Acquisitions, Divestitures and certain other items, including the Project Terra Stock Keeping Unit ("SKU") rationalization 3 , net sales decreased 6% compared to the prior year period.

, net sales decreased 6% compared to the prior year period. Gross margin of 19.0%, a 120 basis point decrease over the prior year period and a 190 basis point decrease from the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Adjusted gross margin of 23.0%, a 190 basis point increase over the prior year period and a 140 basis point increase from the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Operating income of $0.7 million compared to $16.6 million in the prior year period and $23.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

compared to in the prior year period and in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted operating income of $40.5 million compared to $44.5 million in the prior year period and $38.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

compared to in the prior year period and in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Net loss of $7.7 million compared to $4.6 million in the prior year period and net income of $10.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

compared to in the prior year period and net income of in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted net income of $22.4 million compared to $27.7 million in prior year period and $21.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

compared to in prior year period and in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. EBITDA of $25.9 million compared to $45.8 million in the prior year period and $41.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

compared to in the prior year period and in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. EBITDA margin of 4.6%, a 280 basis point decrease compared to the prior year period and 230 basis point decrease from the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA of $57.0 million compared to $61.4 million in the prior year period and $55.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

compared to in the prior year period and in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.2%, a 30 basis point increase compared to the prior year period and a 90 basis point increase from the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Loss per diluted share of $0.07 compared to $0.04 in the prior year period and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.10 in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

compared to in the prior year period and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted EPS of $0.21 compared to $0.27 in the prior year period and $0.21 in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Summary of Fiscal Year 2019 Results from Continuing Operations2

Net sales decreased 6% to $2,302.5 million compared to the prior year.

compared to the prior year. Net sales decreased 4% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year.

When adjusted for Foreign Exchange and Acquisitions, Divestitures and certain other items, including the Project Terra SKU rationalization 3 , net sales decreased 2% compared to the prior year.

, net sales decreased 2% compared to the prior year. Gross margin of 19.3%, a 170 basis point decrease over the prior year.

Adjusted gross margin of 21.0%, a 110 basis point decrease over the prior year.

Operating loss of $14.9 million compared to operating income of $106.0 million in the prior year.

compared to operating income of in the prior year. Adjusted operating income of $130.2 million compared to $186.1 million in the prior year.

compared to in the prior year. Net loss of $49.9 million compared to net income of $82.4 million in the prior year.

compared to net income of in the prior year. Adjusted net income of $68.7 million compared to $121.3 million in prior year.

compared to in prior year. EBITDA of $80.7 million compared to $197.2 million in the prior year.

compared to in the prior year. EBITDA margin of 3.5%, a 450 basis point decrease compared to the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $191.4 million compared to $255.9 million in the prior year.

compared to in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.3%, a 210 basis point decrease compared to the prior year.

Loss per diluted share of $0.48 compared to EPS of $0.79 in the prior year.

compared to EPS of in the prior year. Adjusted EPS of $0.66 compared to $1.16 in the prior year.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Hain Celestial United States

Hain Celestial United States net sales in the fourth quarter were $239.8 million, a decrease of 11% over the prior year period. When adjusted for Acquisitions, Divestitures and certain other items including the Project Terra SKU rationalization3, net sales decreased 8% over the prior year period. Segment operating loss in the fourth quarter was $2.6 million, a 114% decrease from the prior year period and a 115% decrease from the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted operating income was $20.3 million, a 12% decrease over the prior year period and a 7% decrease from the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Segment EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $6.0 million, a 73% decrease from the prior year period and a 71% decrease from the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $24.2 million, a 10% decrease over the prior year period and a 5% decrease from the third quarter of 2019.

Hain Celestial United States net sales in fiscal year 2019 were $1,009.4 million, a decrease of 7% over the prior year. When adjusted for Acquisitions, Divestitures and certain other items including the Project Terra SKU rationalization3, net sales decreased 4% over the prior year. Segment operating income in fiscal year 2019 was $23.9 million, a 72% decrease from the prior year. Adjusted operating income was $63.2 million, a 44% decrease over the prior year. Segment EBITDA in fiscal year 2019 was $44.6 million, a 59% decrease from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $77.9 million, a 40% decrease over the prior year.

Hain Celestial United Kingdom

Hain Celestial United Kingdom net sales in the fourth quarter were $214.4 million, a decrease of 10% over the prior year period. When adjusted for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3 net sales decreased 5% over the prior year period. The net sales decrease compared to the prior year period was driven by 14% and 7% declines from Hain Daniels and Ella's Kitchen®, respectively, partially offset by 3% growth from Tilda®, or 9% and 2% declines from Hain Daniels and Ella's Kitchen®, respectively, and 8% growth from Tilda®, after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3. The results for the United Kingdom segment compared to the prior year period were primarily driven by declines from the New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Yorkshire Provender® and Johnson's Juice Co.™ brands and private label sales, offset in part by growth in the Linda McCartney®, Hartley's® and Cully & Sully® brands. Segment operating income was $15.6 million, an 18% decrease over the prior year period and a 14% decrease from the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted operating income was $22.3 million, an increase of 10% over the prior year period and a 17% increase from the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Segment EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $27.1 million, a 1% increase from the prior year period and a 5% increase from the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $29.4 million, a 7% increase over the prior year period and 10% increase from the third quarter of 2019.

Hain Celestial United Kingdom net sales in fiscal year 2019 were $885.5 million, a decrease of 6% over the prior year. When adjusted for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3 net sales decreased 1% over the prior year. The results for the United Kingdom segment compared to the prior year reflected a 9% decline in Hain Daniels, or 4% after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3, primarily driven by declines from the New Covent Garden Soup Co.® and Johnson's Juice Co.™ brands and private label sales, offset in part by growth in the Linda McCartney® and Hartley's® brands. This was partially offset by 3% growth from Tilda® and 1% growth from Ella's Kitchen®, or 8% and 5% growth, respectively, after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3. Segment operating income was $52.4 million, a 7% decrease over the prior year. Adjusted operating income was $70.2 million, flat compared to the prior year. Segment EBITDA in fiscal year 2019 was $90.9 million, a 2% increase from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $99.5 million, a 1% decrease over the prior year.

Rest of World

Rest of World net sales in the fourth quarter were $103.5 million, a decrease of 7% over the prior year period. When adjusted for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3 net sales decreased 1% over the prior year period. Net sales for Hain Celestial Canada decreased 8% compared to the prior year period, or 2% after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3, primarily driven by declines from the Sensible Portions®, Europe's Best® and Spectrum® Organics brands, offset in part by growth from the Live Clean® and Yves Veggie Cuisine® brands. Net sales for Hain Celestial Europe increased 1%, or 7% on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by growth from the Natumi® brand and private label sales, offset in part by declines from the Dream® and Joya® brands. Net sales for Hain Ventures, formerly known as Cultivate Ventures, decreased 29%, or 29% after adjusting for Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3, primarily driven by declines from the BluePrint®, DeBoles® and SunSpire® brands, offset in part by growth from private label sales. Segment operating income in the fourth quarter was $5.7 million, a 29% decrease over the prior year period and a 47% decrease from the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted operating income was $11.2 million, a 13% increase over the prior year period and a 1% decrease from the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Segment EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $8.0 million, a 33% decrease from the prior year period and a 43% decrease from the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $14.6 million, a 13% increase over the prior year period and a 1% increase from the third quarter of 2019.

Rest of World net sales in fiscal year 2019 were $407.6 million, a decrease of 6% over the prior year. When adjusted for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3 net sales decreased 1% over the prior year. Net sales for Hain Celestial Canada decreased 8% compared to the prior year, or 2% after adjusting for Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3, primarily driven by declines from the Europe's Best®, Dream® and Spectrum® Organics brands and private label sales, offset in part by growth from the Live Clean®, Sensible Portions® and Yves Veggie Cuisine® brands. Net sales for Hain Celestial Europe decreased 1%, or increased 4% on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by strong performance from the Joya® and Natumi® brands and private label sales, offset in part by declines from the Lima®, Danival® and Dream® brands. Net sales for Hain Ventures, formerly known as Cultivate Ventures, decreased 20%, or 18% after adjusting for Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items3, primarily driven by declines from the BluePrint®, DeBoles® and SunSpire® brands, offset in part by growth from the GG UniqueFiber™ brand and private label sales. Segment operating income in fiscal year 2019 was $32.8 million, a 15% decrease over the prior year. Adjusted operating income was $41.0 million, a 4% decrease over the prior year. Segment EBITDA in fiscal year 2019 was $44.0 million, a 13% decrease from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $53.3 million, flat compared to the prior year.

Hain Pure Protein Discontinued Operations

As previously disclosed on May 5, 2018, the results of operations, financial position and cash flows related to the operations of the Hain Pure Protein business segment have been moved to discontinued operations in the current and prior periods. On February 15, 2019, the Company completed the sale of substantially all of the assets used primarily for the Plainville Farms business and on June 28, 2019 the Company completed the sale of its equity interest in Hain Pure Protein Corporation, which included the FreeBird® and Empire Kosher® businesses. Net sales for Hain Pure Protein in the fourth quarter were $58.7 million, a decrease of 48% compared to the prior year period. Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax in the fourth quarter was $5.9 million and included loss on sale of $0.6 million.

For fiscal year 2019, net sales for Hain Pure Protein were $408.1 million, a decrease of 20% compared to the prior year. Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax for fiscal year 2019 was $133.4 million and included a $80.0 million non-cash impairment charge and a loss on sale of $30.0 million.

Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance

The Company expects the following for fiscal year 2020 pro forma results excluding the contribution from its recently announced completed sale of Tilda®:



Fiscal Year 2020

Reported Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA $168 Million to $192 Million $173 Million to $198 Million % Growth +2% to +16% +5% to +20% Adjusted EPS $0.59 to $0.72 $0.62 to $0.75 % Growth -2% to +20% +3% to +25%

Guidance, where adjusted, is provided on a non-GAAP basis and excludes acquisition-related expenses; integration charges; restructuring charges, start-up costs, consulting fees and other costs associated with Project Terra; unrealized net foreign currency gains or losses, and other non-recurring items that may be incurred during the Company's fiscal year 2020, which the Company will continue to identify as it reports its future financial results. Guidance also excludes the impact of any future acquisitions and divestitures.

The Company cannot reconcile its expected Adjusted EBITDA to net income or adjusted earnings per diluted share to earnings per diluted share under "Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance" without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time.

1 This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided herein in the tables "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures."

2 Unless otherwise noted all results included in this press release are from continuing operations.

3 Refer to "Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency and Adjusted for Acquisitions, Divestitures and Other" provided herein.

(unaudited and dollars in thousands) United

States United

Kingdom Rest of

World Corporate/

Other Total Net Sales









Net sales - Three months ended 6/30/19 $ 239,821 $ 214,367 $ 103,494 $ - $ 557,682 Net sales - Three months ended 6/30/18 $ 269,857 $ 239,061 $ 110,680 $ - $ 619,598 % change - FY'19 net sales vs. FY'18 net sales (11.1)% (10.3)% (6.5)%

(10.0)%











Operating income (loss)









Three months ended 6/30/19









Operating (loss) income $ (2,585) $ 15,591 $ 5,742 $ (18,008) $ 740 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 22,934 6,719 5,447 4,706 39,806 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 20,349 $ 22,310 $ 11,189 $ (13,302) $ 40,546 Operating (loss) income margin (1.1)% 7.3% 5.5%

0.1% Adjusted operating income margin 8.5% 10.4% 10.8%

7.3%











Three months ended 6/30/18









Operating income (loss) $ 18,623 $ 18,984 $ 8,069 $ (29,096) $ 16,580 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 4,571 1,257 1,862 20,211 27,901 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 23,194 $ 20,241 $ 9,931 $ (8,885) $ 44,481 Operating income margin 6.9% 7.9% 7.3%

2.7% Adjusted operating income margin 8.6% 8.5% 9.0%

7.2%











(1) See accompanying table of "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures"















(unaudited and dollars in thousands) United

States United

Kingdom Rest of

World Corporate/

Other Total Net Sales









Net sales - Twelve months ended 6/30/19 $ 1,009,406 $ 885,488 $ 407,574 $ - $ 2,302,468 Net sales - Twelve months ended 6/30/18 $ 1,084,871 $ 938,029 $ 434,869 $ - $ 2,457,769 % change - FY'19 net sales vs. FY'18 net sales (7.0)% (5.6)% (6.3)%

(6.3)%











Operating (loss) income









Twelve months ended 6/30/19









Operating income (loss) $ 23,864 $ 52,413 $ 32,820 $ (123,983) $ (14,886) Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 39,347 17,769 8,179 79,781 145,076 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 63,211 $ 70,182 $ 40,999 $ (44,202) $ 130,190 Operating income (loss) margin 2.4% 5.9% 8.1%

(0.6)% Adjusted operating income margin 6.3% 7.9% 10.1%

5.7%











Twelve months ended 6/30/18









Operating income (loss) $ 86,319 $ 56,046 $ 38,660 $ (74,985) $ 106,040 Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 26,841 14,227 3,985 34,980 80,033 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 113,160 $ 70,273 $ 42,645 $ (40,005) $ 186,073 Operating income margin 8.0% 6.0% 8.9%

4.3% Adjusted operating income margin 10.4% 7.5% 9.8%

7.6%











(1) See accompanying table of "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures"





Webcast Presentation

Hain Celestial will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss its results and business outlook. The call will be webcast and the accompanying presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.hain.com.

The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Almond Dream®, Arrowhead Mills®, Bearitos®, Better Bean®, BluePrint®, Casbah®, Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Coconut Dream®, Cully & Sully®, Danival®, DeBoles®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Europe's Best®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, GG UniqueFiber™, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine™, Johnson's Juice Co.™, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney® (under license), MaraNatha®, Mary Berry (under license), Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Orchard House®, Rice Dream®, Robertson's®, Rudi's Gluten-Free Bakery™, Rudi's Organic Bakery®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum® Organics, Soy Dream®, Sun-Pat®, Sunripe®, SunSpire®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Walnut Acres®, WestSoy®, Yorkshire Provender®, Yves Veggie Cuisine® and William's™. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, Earth's Best®, JASON®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene® brands.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including net sales adjusted for the impact of Foreign Exchange, Acquisitions and Divestitures and certain other items, including SKU rationalization, as applicable in each case, adjusted operating income, adjusted gross margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and operating free cash flow. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables "Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures" for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and the three months ended March 31, 2019 and in the paragraphs below. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company defines Operating Free Cash Flow as cash provided by or used in operating activities from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. The Company views Operating Free Cash Flow as an important measure because it is one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.

For the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018





(unaudited and dollars in thousands)



















Cash flow provided by operating activities - continuing operations $ 37,476

$ 53,938

$ 49,519

$ 121,308 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (21,236)

(22,523)

(77,128)

(70,891) Operating Free Cash Flow - continuing operations $ 16,240

$ 31,415

$ (27,609)

$ 50,417

The Company's Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was $16.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $15.2 million from the three months ended June 30, 2018. This decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in net (loss) income adjusted for non-cash charges. The Company's Operating Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was negative $27.6 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $78.0 million from the twelve months ended June 30, 2018. This decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in net income adjusted for non-cash charges and increased capital expenditures in the current year, offset in part by cash provided by working capital accounts.

The Company believes presenting net sales at constant currency provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company's consolidated net sales by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets. To present this information for historical periods, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

The Company provides net sales adjusted for constant currency, acquisitions and divestitures, and certain other items including SKU rationalization, as applicable in each case, to understand the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of such items. The Company's management believes net sales adjusted for such items is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period-to-period.

The Company defines EBITDA as net (loss) income from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation, net, stock-based compensation expense in connection with the Succession Plan, long-lived asset and intangible impairments and unrealized currency gains and losses. The Company defines segment EBITDA as operating income (a GAAP measure) before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, net and long-lived asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before acquisition-related expenses, including integration and restructuring charges, and other non-recurring items. The Company's management believes that these presentations provide useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the Company as well as a component of performance-based executive compensation.

For the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(unaudited and dollars in thousands)















Net (loss) income $ (13,551)

$ (69,941)

$ (183,314)

$ 9,694 Net loss from discontinued operations (5,897)

(65,385)

(133,369)

(72,734) Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (7,654)

$ (4,556)

$ (49,945)

$ 82,428















(Benefit) provision for income taxes (1,018)

10,629

(2,697)

(887) Interest expense, net 8,877

6,804

32,970

24,339 Depreciation and amortization 14,840

15,670

56,914

60,809 Equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees 264

(235)

655

(339) Stock-based compensation, net 4,001

3,122

9,503

13,380 Stock-based compensation expense in connection with

Chief Executive Officer Succession Agreement -

(2,203)

429

(2,203) Goodwill impairment -

7,700

-

7,700 Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 10,010

5,743

33,719

14,033 Unrealized currency (gains)/losses (3,401)

3,143

(850)

(2,027) EBITDA $ 25,919

$ 45,817

$ 80,698

$ 197,233































Project Terra costs and other 10,494

4,276

39,958

18,026 Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net -

2,723

29,727

2,723 Proceeds from insurance claims (4,460)

-

(4,460)

- Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds -

2,887

4,334

9,293 Warehouse/manufacturing facility start-up costs 8,107

3,024

17,636

4,179 SKU rationalization 10,346

-

12,381

4,913 Plant closure related costs 3,954

1,567

7,457

5,513 Realized currency loss on repayment of international loans 2,706

-

2,706

- Litigation and related expenses 455

780

1,517

1,015 Gain on sale of business (534)

-

(534)

- Losses on terminated chilled desserts contract -

-

-

6,553 Co-packer disruption -

-

-

3,692 Regulated packaging change -

-

-

1,007 Toys "R" Us bad debt -

-

-

897 Recall and other related costs -

307

-

580 Machine break-down costs -

-

-

317 Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,987

$ 61,381

$ 191,420

$ 255,941

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and in thousands)

















June 30,

June 30,





2019

2018 ASSETS





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,526

$ 106,557

Accounts receivable, net 236,945

252,708

Inventories 364,887

391,525

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 60,429

59,946

Current assets of discontinued operations -

240,851

Total current assets 701,787

1,051,587 Property, plant and equipment, net 328,362

310,172 Goodwill

1,008,979

1,024,136 Trademarks and other intangible assets, net 465,211

510,387 Investments and joint ventures 18,890

20,725 Other assets 59,391

29,667

Total assets $ 2,582,620

$ 2,946,674 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 238,298

$ 229,993

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 118,940

116,001

Current portion of long-term debt 25,919

26,605

Current liabilities of discontinued operations -

49,846

Total current liabilities 383,157

422,445 Long-term debt, less current portion 613,537

687,501 Deferred income taxes 51,910

86,909 Other noncurrent liabilities 14,697

12,770 Total liabilities 1,063,301

1,209,625 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock 1,088

1,084

Additional paid-in capital 1,158,257

1,148,196

Retained earnings 695,017

878,516

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (225,004)

(184,240)





1,629,358

1,843,556

Treasury stock (110,039)

(106,507)

Total stockholders' equity 1,519,319

1,737,049

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,582,620

$ 2,946,674

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net sales $ 557,682

$ 619,598

$ 2,302,468

$ 2,457,769 Cost of sales 451,605

494,501

1,857,255

1,942,321 Gross profit 106,077

125,097

445,213

515,448 Selling, general and administrative expenses 85,566

83,048

340,949

341,634 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,727

4,343

15,294

18,202 Project Terra costs and other 10,494

4,276

40,107

18,026 Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan expense, net -

520

30,156

520 Proceeds from insurance claims (4,460)

-

(4,460)

- Accounting review and remediation costs, net of insurance proceeds -

2,887

4,334

9,293 Goodwill impairment -

7,700

-

7,700 Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment 10,010

5,743

33,719

14,033 Operating income (loss) 740

16,580

(14,886)

106,040 Interest and other financing expense, net 10,166

7,382

36,078

26,925 Other (income)/expense, net (1,018)

3,360

1,023

(2,087) (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes

and equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees (8,408)

5,838

(51,987)

81,202 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (1,018)

10,629

(2,697)

(887) Equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees 264

(235)

655

(339) Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (7,654)

$ (4,556)

$ (49,945)

$ 82,428 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (5,897)

(65,385)

(133,369)

(72,734) Net (loss) income $ (13,551)

$ (69,941)

$ (183,314)

$ 9,694















Net (loss) income per common share:













Basic net (loss) income per common share from continuing operations $ (0.07)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.48)

$ 0.79 Basic net loss per common share from discontinued operations (0.06)

(0.63)

(1.28)

(0.70) Basic net (loss) income per common share $ (0.13)

$ (0.67)

$ (1.76)

$ 0.09















Diluted net (loss) income per common share from continuing operations $ (0.07)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.48)

$ 0.79 Diluted net loss per common share from discontinued operations (0.06)

(0.63)

(1.28)

(0.70) Diluted net (loss) income per common share $ (0.13)

$ (0.67)

$ (1.76)

$ 0.09















Shares used in the calculation of net (loss) income per common share:











Basic 104,167

103,927

104,076

103,848 Diluted 104,167

103,927

104,076

104,477

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited and dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net (loss) income $ (13,551)

$ (69,941)

$ (183,314)

$ 9,694 Net loss from discontinued operations (5,897)

(65,385)

(133,369)

(72,734) Net (loss) income from continuing operations (7,654)

(4,556)

(49,945)

82,428 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income from continuing operations to net cash

provided by operating activities from continuing operations:













Depreciation and amortization 14,840

15,670

56,914

60,809 Deferred income taxes (1,137)

8,612

(25,790)

(21,503) Equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees 264

(235)

655

(339) Stock-based compensation, net 4,001

919

9,932

11,177 Impairment charges 10,010

13,443

33,719

21,733 Other non-cash items, net (2,478)

1,284

1,225

(741) Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and

liabilities:













Accounts receivable 30,018

(843)

21,194

(24,841) Inventories 27,824

(1,681)

20,648

(45,036) Other current assets (6,073)

(1,116)

(5,758)

(9,269) Other assets and liabilities (1,551)

(7,763)

3,697

(2,396) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (30,588)

30,204

(16,972)

49,286 Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 37,476

53,938

49,519

121,308 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of property and equipment (21,236)

(22,523)

(77,128)

(70,891) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired -

696

-

(12,368) Proceeds from sale of assets and other 3,282

614

7,145

738 Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (17,954)

(21,213)

(69,983)

(82,521) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility 45,000

20,000

285,000

65,000 Repayments under bank revolving credit facility (82,000)

(45,035)

(268,791)

(400,220) Borrowings under term loan -

-

-

299,245 Repayments under term loan (78,750)

(3,750)

(90,000)

(3,750) Proceeds from (funding of) discontinued operations entities 73,480

(4,401)

36,029

(21,568) Borrowings (repayments) of other debt, net 1,599

(4,107)

(3,171)

(996) Shares withheld for payment of employee payroll taxes (461)

(340)

(3,532)

(7,193) Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations (41,132)

(37,633)

(44,465)

(69,482) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (878)

(5,687)

(2,102)

197 CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS













Cash used in operating activities (911)

(2,303)

(8,250)

(14,086) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 70,683

(2,221)

37,941

(10,752) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (73,450)

4,350

(36,151)

21,361 Net cash flows used in discontinued operations (3,678)

(174)

(6,460)

(3,477) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (26,166)

(10,769)

(73,491)

(33,975) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 65,692

123,786

113,017

146,992 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 39,526

$ 113,017

$ 39,526

$ 113,017 Less: cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations -

(6,460)

-

(6,460) Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations at end of period $ 39,526

$ 106,557

$ 39,526

$ 106,557