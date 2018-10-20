Hainan Airlines to launch Chongqing-Shanghai-Boston and Chongqing-Shanghai-Seattle service in December

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd. ("Hainan Airlines") recently announced the upcoming commencement of Chongqing-Shanghai-Boston and Chongqing-Shanghai-Seattle services, on December 11 and 12, 2018, respectively. A luxury wide-body passenger aircraft Boeing 787-9 with a spacious and comfortable cabin layout will service the new routes. Business class will be equipped with reverse herringbone seating, BOSE noise reduction headphones and Bulgari toiletries, while every seat on the aircraft comes wired with an exclusive on-demand entertainment system and every passenger will be served sumptuous offerings from both Western and Oriental cuisines. With the two new services, the number of routes operated by Hainan Airlines departing from Chongqing to destinations across North America will increase to six, further facilitating travel for the flying public and meeting the increasingly diversified travel needs of the airline's vast and growing number of passengers.

Hainan Airlines is already operating routes from Chongqing to Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Toronto, making it easy to travel between Chongqing and many cities across North America. The upcoming Chongqing-Shanghai-Boston and Chongqing-Shanghai-Seattle routes will further promote and deepen exchanges and cooperation between Chongqing and international cities such as Boston and Seattle in education, scientific research, tourism, and multiple other fields.

Hainan Airlines now operates 16 routes to destinations in the US, Canada and Mexico including Boston, Calgary, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Mexico City, New York, San Jose, Seattle, Tijuana, Toronto and Vancouver, creating a rapid transit network with easy transfer to intermodal forms of transportation at every destination on both sides of the Pacific. The expansion in the number of routes delivers a new and higher level of convenience and choice for travelers transitioning between Asia and North America. Hainan Airlines provide many value-add services to passengers, among them, package tickets, options for premium seating, car shuttle service for business class, prepaid luggage, class upgrades and other services to make the flight a smooth one, meet the different needs of passengers and create for them a perfect travel experience.

Chongqing-Shanghai-Boston Flight Schedule (All times are local):

Flight No. Aircraft Schedule Departure City Departure Time Arrival Time Arrival City HU7961 Boeing 789 Every Tuesday / Thursday / Saturday / Sunday Chongqing 6:55 am 9:20 am Pudong HU7961 Boeing 789 Every Tuesday / Thursday / Saturday / Sunday Pudong 12:35 pm 1:45 pm Boston HU7962 Boeing 789 Every Tuesday / Thursday / Saturday / Sunday Boston 3:45 pm 7:20 pm +1 Pudong HU7962 Boeing 789 Every Monday / Wednesday / Friday/ Sunday Pudong 10:10 pm 12:55 am +1 Chongqing

Note: Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website.

Chongqing-Shanghai-Seattle Flight Schedule (All times are local):

Flight No. Aircraft Schedule Departure City Departure Time Arrival Time Arrival City HU7955 Boeing 789 Every Monday / Wednesday / Friday Chongqing 6:55 am 9:20 am Pudong HU7955 Boeing 789 Every Monday / Wednesday / Friday Pudong 12:55 pm 7:15 am Seattle HU7956 Boeing 789 Every Monday / Wednesday / Friday Seattle 10:45 am 3:00 pm +1 Pudong HU7956 Boeing 789 Every Tuesday / Thursday / Saturday Pudong 6:00 pm 8:55 pm Chongqing

SOURCE Hainan Airlines Co., LTD