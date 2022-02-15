Hair Care Market in Colombia to Grow by USD 120.88 Mn| Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Hair Care Market in Colombia 2022-2026: Segmentation

By product, the hair care market in Colombia has been segmented into shampoo, conditioner, hair color, and others. The shampoo segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Shampoos help in the rejuvenation of the hair by protecting against the damage caused by pollution, ultraviolet (UV) rays, and harmful chemicals. Natural shampoos are gaining popularity in the US, with key players launching natural products by focusing on consumers' needs and preferences. Therefore, the factors mentioned above are expected to propel the segment's growth during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Hair care products are primarily sold through the offline distribution channel, which includes different retail formats such as specialty stores; hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs; and others such as drugstores, salons and spas, and department stores.

Hair Care Market in Colombia 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, the hair care market in Colombia provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S., LOccitane International SA, LOreal SA, Miracles Group, The Avon Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.

The influence through social media and blogging, innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, and increase in demand for male grooming products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the growing penetration of DIY hair care solutions may threaten the growth of the market.

Hair Care Market in Colombia 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hair care market growth in Colombia during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the hair care market size in Colombia and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hair care market in Colombia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair care market vendors in Colombia

Hair Care Market In Colombia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 120.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.97 Regional analysis Colombia Performing market contribution Colombia at 100% Key consumer countries Colombia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S., LOccitane International SA, LOreal SA, Miracles Group, The Avon Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

