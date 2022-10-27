Hair Care Market in Japan to grow by USD 620.33 Mn; Arimino Co. Ltd., Beautang Marketing, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The " Hair Care Market in Japan by Distribution Channel and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 620.33 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.21% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and offers information on several vendors including Arimino Co. Ltd., Beautang Marketing, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., and international Toiletries Co. Ltd. among others. Our report sample includes market data points, ranging from trend analyses to market estimates & forecasts. See for yourself by Downloading a Free Sample Report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hair Care Market in Japan 2022-2026

Hair Care Market in Japan 2022-2026: Segmentation

The hair care market in Japan is segmented as follows:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The offline segment accounted for the maximum sales of hair care products in Japan in 2021. Hair care products are widely sold through the offline distribution channel, such as specialty stores which include hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs; and others such as salons and spas, drugstores, and department stores. These retail formats help in generating significant revenue in the global market. Factors such as business expansion and an increase in the number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs of major retailers are adding to the sales growth of these retail formats and significantly contributing to the global hair care market growth.

Product

Shampoo



Conditioners



Hair Color



Hair Styling



Others

The shampoo segment will generate significant revenue in the market over the forecast period. Natural shampoos are gaining popularity in Japan, with key players launching natural products by focusing on the needs and preferences of consumers. In addition, vendors operating in the country are launching products developed exclusively for specific hair problems such as dandruff, dry hair, hair fall, excess oil secretion from the scalp, and damaged hair. Such developments are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Hair Care Market in Japan 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the hair care market in Japan include:

Arimino Co. Ltd.: The company offers hair care products such as spice water which is a milky styling lotion used before drying.

The company offers hair care products such as spice water which is a milky styling lotion used before drying. Hoyu Co. Ltd.: The company offers hair care products such as Bigen, Mens Bigen, and CIELO for covering gray hair and Beautylabo and Beauteen for fashion color.

The company offers hair care products such as Bigen, Mens Bigen, and CIELO for covering gray hair and Beautylabo and Beauteen for fashion color. Kao Corp.: The company offers hair care brands such as Biore, Blaune, Cape, Merit, and Rerise.

The company offers hair care brands such as Biore, Blaune, Cape, Merit, and Rerise. LOreal SA: The company offers hair care products under the brand name Revitalift.

The company offers hair care products under the brand name Revitalift. Mandom Corp.: The company offers hair care products such as moving rubber spiky edge, moving rubber wild shake, and moving rubber multi form.

The company offers hair care products such as moving rubber spiky edge, moving rubber wild shake, and moving rubber multi form. Beautang Marketing

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

international Toiletries Co. Ltd.

Kaneka Corp.

Life Abroad

The influence through social media and blogging, the introduction of products with an added value proposition, and the increasing demand for hair care products for men will offer immense growth opportunities. The increased application of keratin in the hair care market will emerge as a key trend in the market. However, the growing preference for DIY hair care products at home will challenge the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Hair Care Market in Japan 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hair care market growth in Japan during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the hair care market size in Japan and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hair care market in Japan

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair care market vendors in Japan

Hair Care Market In Japan Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 620.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.66 Key consumer countries Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arimino Co. Ltd., Beautang Marketing, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., International Toiletries Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., Kao Corp., Life Abroad, Lion Corp., LOreal SA, Mandom Corp., Nicca Chemical Co. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Taiwado Co. Ltd., TAKARA BELMONT Corp., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Torico Industries Ltd., and Unilever PLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

