Hair Care Market Size to Increase by USD 25.536 Bn | Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Forecast | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization and the influence through social media and blogging are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, the adverse health effects of chemical or synthetic components used in hair care products might limit the market growth.

The hair care market report is segmented by product (shampoo, hair color, conditioner, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). In terms of geography, 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for hair care in APAC.

Companies mentioned with their offerings

Amway Corp.: The company offers a wide range of hair care products such as hair masks, hair shampoo, conditioner, repair shampoo among others.

Coty Inc.: The company offers a line of hair care products its brands such as Wella Professionals.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Kao Corp.

LOreal SA

Hair Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 26.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.02 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Brazil, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., Coty Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

