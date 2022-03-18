Hair Care Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% by 2025 | Driven by Innovation & Portfolio Extension Leading to Product Premiumization | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Mar 18, 2022, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair care market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Amway Corp., Coty Inc., Henkel AG, and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. The hair care market is set to grow by USD 26.56 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.47% according to the latest market forecast report by Technavio.
Hair Care Market 2021-2025: Scope
Our hair care market report covers the following areas:
Hair Care Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges
The innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization will drive the hair care market growth during the forecast period. Hair care product manufacturers are focusing on the development and launch of new and innovative products to cater to increasing consumers' demands. Currently, consumers are on a constant lookout for more efficient and novel products that suit their requirements and lifestyle. The hair care marketers are launching technologically advanced products to fulfill the untapped needs of the consumers, and these products are priced higher than normal hair care products. Technologically advanced products can offer benefits such as UV ray protection, scalp care, and moisturizing benefits. The focus on product premiumization and product line extension is increasing owing to the consumers' willingness to pay more for innovative products. However, factors such as adverse health effects of chemical or synthetic components used in hair care products may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Hair Care Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
- Product
- Shampoo
- Hair Color
- Conditioner
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Hair Care Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis
- The hair care market share growth by the shampoo segment will be significant for revenue generation.
- 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for hair care in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising concern for personal hygiene and wellness will facilitate the hair care market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Hair Care Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hair care market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hair care market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the haircare market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair care market vendors
|
Hair Care Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.47%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 26.56 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.02
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 37%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amway Corp., Coty Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Shampoo - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hair color - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Conditioner - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amway Corp.
- Coty Inc.
- Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Kao Corp.
- LOreal SA
- Revlon Inc.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
