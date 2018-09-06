Hair Club® Offers Free Haircuts to Veterans and Active Military Personnel in Honor of Veterans Day

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair Club®, the leading provider of total hair solutions in North America, is celebrating Veterans Day by providing free haircuts* to veterans during the month of November. In addition, the company is offering half price off select hair restoration solutions** to all veterans, active military and first responders, including Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

"This is the perfect time of year to pause and reflect on what makes us grateful," said Anne Springstead, field marketing manager. "I'm personally thankful for the service of all veterans and proud to work for a company that gives back to them year after year."

Hair Club client and U.S. Army veteran Justin Lane shares his hair restoration story to let other veterans know there is hope for hair loss due to injuries sustained while serving the country. "I served in the U.S. Army for five years. While on a mission to clear improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the road so other soldiers could do their jobs, an IED hit my truck," said Lane. "It took off both my legs, snapped my right arm and pelvis in half and knocked out several teeth, among many other injuries." Lane's hair did not grow back after his traumatic experience.

After a coma lasting more than a month, Lane endured a full year of hospitalization. He was fit for prosthetics and learned to walk again. But, he still wasn't where he hoped to be personally. "I wanted to build my confidence back up, so I looked into hair restoration options at Hair Club," said Lane. "It's been the best decision I've made. Seeing myself with a full head of hair was like a miracle and my confidence has grown exponentially."

With nearly 120 locations, veterans and first responders all over the country can learn which proven solution will help restore their hair. "We encourage all men and women who are suffering with thinning hair to learn what they can do to get their hair back," said Springstead. "At Hair Club, we have a comprehensive suite of solutions that work for anyone, at any age, with any level of hair loss."

*Offer valid for Veterans and Active Military only through 11/30/2018. Military ID or other proof of service required. Limit one Hair Cut per person. Can only be combined with the Veteran's Day 50 percent off select solutions offer. **Valid through 11/30/2018 and on day of initial consultation only. Offer valid for Veterans, Active Military and First Responders only. Official ID, Military ID or other proof of service required. Offer is non-transferable and cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. Discount offer not valid on surgical solutions or towards the purchase of a laser device. Offers are valid only at purchasing location and applicable towards solutions offered at said location. Information subject to change without notice. Additional terms and conditions may apply.

The testimonial provided herein is based on the experience of the individual providing same. Other experiences with the service may vary. All testimonials are provided with the express written consent of the client(s). Hair Club protects the confidentiality and records of all clients.

About Hair Club

Founded in 1976, Hair Club is North America's number one provider of total hair solutions. For more than 40 years, Hair Club has helped hundreds of thousands restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, Hair Club has nearly 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions. Aderans brands in the U.S. include Bosley.

Media Contact:

Hair Club Marketing Dept.

Phone: 561.361.7600

Email: Press@hcfm.com

SOURCE Hair Club