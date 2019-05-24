Hair Club® to Open Modern Center in Virginia Beach

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To better service its clients in southeast Virginia, Hair Club announces the opening of a state-of-the-art center in Virginia Beach, VA. The larger Virginia Beach center will open on May 29, 2019 and replace the existing center in Norfolk which will officially close on May 27, 2019.

Hair Club's Virginia Beach center will be the first to feature Hair Club's new, private consultation and styling stations re-designed from the ground up specifically to deliver Hair Club's Ultimate Client Experience. Moreover, it will be a prototype of Hair Club and sister company Bosley under the same roof, sharing a common client reception area. The Virginia Beach center will offer Hair Club's comprehensive suite of hair health and hair loss solutions across Hair Enhancement, Treatment, and Restoration as well as Bosley's surgical options including Follicular Unit Extraction and Transplantation (FUE & FUT) and non-surgical options such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy*.

Founded in 1974, Hair Club is the leading expert in hair health, restoration, and styling with decades of experience, over half-a-million clients and over 120 locations across North America.

"We're extremely excited for the opening of the Virginia Beach center. It represents a few firsts in our continued commitment to providing local, full-service choices for everyone who wants to get the most out of their hair," commented Mike Nassar, Hair Club's President and COO. "The Virginia Beach center is the first to combine both Hair Club and Bosley services in the same space. It's also the first to feature our new styling stations. It's Virginia Beach! There's not too many more appealing destination cities that sit right on the Atlantic Ocean."

The 6,910sf Virginia Beach center will be located at 277 Bendix Road, Suite 420, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. Anyone interested in learning more about their hair health and our related products and services is invited to visit www.hairclub.com and make an appointment to receive their complimentary, ten-point, hair health checkup.

"We're thrilled to be part of the Virginia Beach community," said Melissa Oakes, Hair Club's SVP Sales and Operations. "The location is convenient and centrally located in Virginia's most populous city. When evaluating locations for the future of Hair Club, Virginia Beach checked all the boxes, so we knew had to be there."

About Hair Club

Founded in 1976, Hair Club is North America's number one provider of proven hair loss solutions. For more than 40 years, Hair Club has helped hundreds of thousands restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, Hair Club has nearly 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss alternatives.

*Professional hair transplantation services provided by the affiliated physicians of Bosley Medical Group. Please note that no procedures are performed at Bosley until the patient has been examined, diagnosed and accepted for treatment by a Bosley physician. Bosley physicians are available only at Bosley Surgical Offices. Results may vary.

