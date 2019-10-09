Hair Club® to Open State-of-the-Art, Expanded Orlando Location

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to increased demand and growth, Hair Club announces a new, state-of-the-art, center-of-the-future in Orlando, Florida. The 1,031 square foot, larger center opened on Oct. 8, 2019, and will serve current and prospective clients.

The new, larger and improved Orlando center will continue to offer Hair Club's comprehensive suite of hair enhancement, treatment and restoration solutions. Hair Club Orlando will feature a premium salon experience, in addition to private consultations and styling stations.

Founded over 40 years ago, Hair Club is the leader in providing time-tested, proven solutions to improve hair health, thinning and loss. Hair Club has served more than 500,000 clients in over 120 locations across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

"We're elated to succeed our existing center with this new, contemporary center in Orlando. It represents our continued commitment to providing the most up-to-date facilities for our clients while reflecting our aggressive plans for expansion," commented Mike Nassar, Hair Club's President and CEO. "The Orlando center was selected as just our fourth location to model the center of the future. It's truly a thrilling time for Hair Club, as we continue to innovate and set the stage for exciting things to come."

The larger space is located at 2600 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 365, Maitland, Florida. The new Orlando center is in the same building, just two floors above the existing Orlando center. Anyone interested in learning more about their hair health and our related products and services is invited to visit www.hairclub.com and make an appointment to receive their complimentary, 10-point, hair health checkup.

"Every aspect of the design and offerings at Hair Club Orlando have been carefully crafted to meet the needs of people who want to improve their hair health and explore options to address hair loss and thinning hair," said Melissa Oakes, Hair Club's SVP Sales and Operations. "The new facility offers privacy along with more space for even more licensed cosmetologists and hair health experts to provide guidance, partnership and helpful information to even more people interested in learning more about their options to improve their hair."

About Hair Club

Founded in 1976, Hair Club is North America's number one provider of proven hair enhancement, treatment, and restoration solutions. For more than 40 years, Hair Club has helped hundreds of thousands restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, Hair Club has nearly 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions.

