Hair Club® to Open State-of-the-Art, Expanded Ottawa Location

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to increased demand and growth, Hair Club announces a new, state-of-the-art center-of-the-future in Ottawa, ON. The 1,200 square foot-larger center will open on July 9, 2019, and will serve current and prospective clients.

The new and improved Ottawa center will continue to offer Hair Club's comprehensive suite of hair enhancement, treatment, and restoration solutions. Hair Club Ottawa will feature a premium salon experience in addition to private consultations and styling stations.

Founded over 40 years ago, Hair Club is the leader in providing time-tested, proven solutions to improve hair health, thinning, and loss. Hair Club has served more than 500,000 clients in over 120 locations across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

"We're thrilled to succeed our existing center with this new, contemporary center in Ottawa. It represents our continued commitment to providing the most up-to-date facilities for our clients while reflecting our aggressive plans for expansion," commented Mike Nassar, Hair Club's President and CEO. "The Ottawa center was selected as just our third location to model the center of the future, as we continue to innovate and set the stage for exciting things to come."

The larger space is located at 1730 St. Laurent Blvd. Suite 430, Ottawa, ON, Hair Club Ottawa is one floor below the existing Ottawa center. Anyone interested in learning more about their hair health and our related products and services is invited to visit www.hairclub.com and make an appointment to receive their complimentary, ten-point, hair health checkup.

About Hair Club

Founded in 1976, Hair Club is North America's number one provider of proven hair loss solutions. For more than 40 years, Hair Club has helped hundreds of thousands restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, Hair Club has nearly 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions.

