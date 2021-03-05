Hair Color Market Research 2021-2025|6.95% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021|Evolving Opportunities with Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Kao Corp. |Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Hair Color Market Analysis Report by Product (Permanent, Semi-permanent, Temporary, and Highlights and bleach), End-user (Women, Men, and Unisex), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/hair-color-market-industry-analysis

The hair color market is driven by the innovation in product formulation and formats. In addition, the growth in the novelty color segment as a premium product is anticipated to boost the growth of the hair color market.

The market is driven by innovations in product formulation, composition, and the format. The formulation of hair color is done in two stages such as development and formulation. During the process of the formulation, special attention needs to be given to factors such as dye stability, color wearability on hair, light fading, and rheology of the product. The innovation is brought about in the shades of the finished product. Hair brightness enhancements, a variant of hair color, are the most widely used product in the market. These innovations have led to an increase in customer acquisition, product visibility, and adoption rate, driving the price quotient of the market.

Major Five Hair Color Companies:

Combe Inc.

Combe Inc. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers key products under the brand name Just For Men.

Coty Inc.

Coty Inc. operates business through Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The company offers key products under the brand name Wella Professionals.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA operates business through Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building, Industrial Adhesives, and Laundry & Home Care. The company offers key products under the brand's name Schwarzkopf.

Kao Corp.

Kao Corp. operates business through Cosmetics Business, Skin Care and Hair Care Business, Human Health Care Business, Fabric, and Home Care Business, and Chemical Business. The company offers key products under the brand name Liese.

New Avon Co.

New Avon Co. operates business through Personal care products. Key products offered by the company include Root Touch-Up and Avon CHI Essentials Hair Color.

Hair Color Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Permanent - size and forecast 2020-2025

Semi-permanent - size and forecast 2020-2025

Temporary - size and forecast 2020-2025

Highlights and bleach - size and forecast 2020-2025

Hair Color Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Women - size and forecast 2020-2025

Men - size and forecast 2020-2025

Unisex - size, and forecast 2020-2025

Hair Color Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

