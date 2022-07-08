Hair Color Market Size to Grow by USD 18.09 Billion | Impact Analysis of Limited Consumer Pool for Novelty and Premium Hair Colors in Developing Countries

Latest Drivers & Challenges of the Market-

Hair Color Market Driver:

Innovation in product formulation and formats:

Hair color is available in pre-measured sachets that are convenient to use. The market is driven by innovations in product formulation, composition, and the format through which it is sold in the market. The formulation of hair color is done in two stages. The first stage deals with the development of the product base and the second stage involves the formulation of the desired shade. During the process of the formulation, special attention needs to be given to factors such as dye stability, color wearability on hair, light fading, and the rheology of the product. The innovation is brought about in the shades of the finished product. Presently, most hair color manufacturers produce hair colors that help brighten the hair, contributing to the popularity of the product among consumers. This is followed by hair color variants that claim to be long-lasting, easy to use, and herbal. These innovations have led to an increase in customer acquisition, product visibility, and adoption rate, driving the price quotient of the market.

Hair Color Market Challenge:

Limited consumer pool for novelty and premium hair colors in developing countries:

The global hair color market is flourishing in the developed markets of North America and Europe. This is because a significant proportion of premium and mass segments of end customers are available in this segment. Hence, these markets have a balanced demand for hair colors from different price brackets. Unlike countries in North America and Europe, APAC and MEA do not have an equal distribution of consumer segments. The proportion of mass segment customers in these regions is higher than that of the end-end customers. This results in significant sales of low-priced hair colors in the markets of these regions. However, the sale of premium hair colors and novelty hair color in APAC and MEA is low due to the low presence of the segment. The low sale of premium hair colors leads to a small revenue turnover. Thus, the value of revenue generated from these regions is low.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges available with Technavio. Download Sample Report

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The hair color market is segmented by Product (Permanent, Semi-permanent, Temporary, and Highlight and bleach) and End-user (Women, Men, and Unisex). The hair color market share growth by the permanent segment will be significant during the forecast period. Many vendors in the global market are offering permanent hair colors that are fade-resistant and require minimal color maintenance. Such application-based hair colors available in the global market are expected to drive the growth of the permanent hair color segment of the market in focus during the forecast period.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries. Request Sample Report

Vendor Insights-

Amway Corp.

Avon

Cadiveu Professional

Chatters Ltd. Partnership

Coty Inc.

The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Hoyu Co. Ltd.

John Paul Mitchell Systems

Kao Corp.

LOreal SA

Madison Reed Inc.

Moroccanoil Inc.

NATULIQUE Ltd.

NATURIGIN

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido Co.Ltd.

Surya Brasil

Tints of Nature

Tish and Snookys NYC Inc.

Unilever PLC

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product innovations by bringing about the concept of product differentiation and new product developments to compete in the market.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. View Sample Report

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Hair Color Spray Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hair color spray market share is expected to increase to USD 340.97 million by 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.54%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers hair color spray market segmentations by the following: Distribution channel (Offline and online) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Find More Research Insights Here

Hair Care Market in Brazil by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The haircare market share in Brazil is expected to increase by USD 895.73 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.19%. The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price and quality of the end-product to compete in the market. Companies like Henkel AG and Co. KGaA offers a wide range of hair care products under brands such as Schwarzkopf Professional and BC Bonacure. Find More Research Insights Here

Hair Color Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 18.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.66 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., Avon, Cadiveu Professional, Chatters Ltd. Partnership, Coty Inc., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., John Paul Mitchell Systems, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Madison Reed Inc., Moroccanoil Inc., NATULIQUE Ltd., NATURIGIN, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co.Ltd., Surya Brasil, Tints of Nature, Tish and Snookys NYC Inc., and Unilever PLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Permanent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Permanent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Permanent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Permanent - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Permanent - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Semi-permanent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Semi-permanent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Semi-permanent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Semi-permanent - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Semi-permanent - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Temporary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Temporary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Temporary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Temporary - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Temporary - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Highlights and bleach - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Highlights and bleach - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Highlights and bleach - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Highlights and bleach - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Highlights and bleach - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Women - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Women - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Men - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Men - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Unisex - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Unisex - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Unisex - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Unisex - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Unisex - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 115: Amway Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Amway Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Amway Corp. - Key offerings

11.4 Chatters Ltd. Partnership

Exhibit 118: Chatters Ltd. Partnership - Overview



Exhibit 119: Chatters Ltd. Partnership - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Chatters Ltd. Partnership - Key offerings

11.5 Coty Inc.

Exhibit 121: Coty Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Coty Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Coty Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Coty Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 125: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 134: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 135: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 137: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

11.9 John Paul Mitchell Systems

Exhibit 139: John Paul Mitchell Systems - Overview



Exhibit 140: John Paul Mitchell Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: John Paul Mitchell Systems - Key offerings

11.10 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 142: Kao Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Kao Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Kao Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Kao Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 LOreal SA

Exhibit 146: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 147: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 148: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 149: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: LOreal SA - Segment focus

11.12 Madison Reed Inc.

Exhibit 151: Madison Reed Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Madison Reed Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Madison Reed Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 154: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 155: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 156: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 157: Research methodology



Exhibit 158: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 159: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 160: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio