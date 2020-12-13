Hair experts LICHEN Professional chose Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week to introduce their home-use products to the world

With hairdressers currently unable to operate in some parts of the world, Lichen's hair colour shampoo is the ideal stand in for those with black or brown hair. So easy to apply at home, it takes only five minutes to cover the hair with a colour that will last up to four weeks. As well as colouring the hair, the shampoo strengthens and nourishes each and every strand, as well as the roots. Once rinsed and dried, the hair looks shiny, feels silky and, just as importantly, boosts inner confidence once again.

Hair repair for anti-hair loss

Lichen's Anti-Hair Loss Treatment is a combination of shampoo, conditioner, hair mask and hair oil. The 4-in-1 product makes it easy for anyone to stop having to worry about hair loss. Starting with a deep repair to the damaged hair, the product works to increase the health of the entire hair thanks to active precious plant essences as well as ingredients such as vitamin E, collagen and vitamin B5. The hair finish is nourished and moisturised on the inside and smooth, soft and bright on the outside.

About LICHEN Professional

Founded in 2010, Guangzhou LICHEN Cosmetic Co., Ltd is headquartered near the southern Chinese city's airport. Focused on providing OEM hair care, LICHEN offers hair colour shampoo, as well as shampoo, conditioner, styling and treatment products. The company also works with clients on customised formulas for various requirements.

Comprising an FDA and ISO certified factory of 12,000 square meters, the company's manufacturing space includes nine automatic process lines and a 400-square-meter lab, dedicated to ensuring the products that leave the factory are of the highest standard. The fast production line can handle minimum order quantities of testing trial orders as well as large-scale requests.

Lichen follows international standards throughout the process, and exports products to about 50 countries' supermarkets, pharmacies, salons and stylists as well as to online stores. The company prides itself on its guarantee of quality, professional sales and after-sales services, and a team that creates these products with passion, efficiency and conscientiousness.

For product enquiry, please contact Anne Tang at 86-13538739819 or send an email to [email protected].

About Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

The first-ever edition of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week has concluded successfully, creating copious business opportunities for the world's companies and operators looking for new business solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

652 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions took part in the event. 8,953 visitors from 115 countries and regions registered on the platform in order to virtually network, learn about current and upcoming trends. Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week offered a vital virtual business arena for the whole beauty industry while we are all waiting to meet again in Hong Kong in November 2021 for Cosmoprof Asia. Stay tuned for updates.

SOURCE Cosmoprof Asia