Hair loss treatment products market size to grow by USD 2,216.5 million, growth opportunities led by Church & Dwight Co Inc, Cipla Ltd, Costco Wholesale Corp - Technavio

Jan 04, 2023, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair loss treatment products market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, as they focus on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.
The hair loss treatment products market size is forecast to grow by USD 2,216.5 million estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.
Hair loss treatment products market 2023-2027: Scope
The hair loss treatment products market report covers the following areas:
Hair loss treatment products market 2023-2027: Segmentation
- Product Type
- Vitamins and supplements: The market share growth by the vitamins and supplements segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to reasons like growing consumer knowledge and use of hair care products, as well as increased demand from developing nations, vitamins and supplements are widely used in the market for hair loss treatment products worldwide. Vitamins and supplements including folic acid, zinc, selenium, biotin, and iron promote healthy hair development. Such factors are driving the growth of the vitamins and supplements segment in the global hair loss treatment products market during the forecast period.
- Shampoos and conditioners
- Others
- Geography
- APAC: APAC will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are the major revenue contributors in APAC. People experience concerns with hair damage and hair loss-related issues due to the changing climate in various regions of APAC, which is an environmental factor. Moreover, the growing trend of online shopping is contributing to the growth of the market in APAC.
- China
- India
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Chile
- Brazil
- Argentina
Hair loss treatment products market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis
Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Cipla Ltd., Costco Wholesale Corp., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Firma VicNic, Johnson & Johnson, Lexington International LLC, LOreal SA, Natura & Co Holding SA, Pierre Fabre SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Himalaya Drug Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Vita Cos Med Klett Loch GmbH, and Vitabiotics Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
What are the key data covered in the hair loss treatment products market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hair loss treatment products market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the hair loss treatment products market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the hair loss treatment products market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hair loss treatment products market vendors
|
Hair Loss Treatment Products Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
157
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 2,216.5 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
4.5
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 42%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive
|
Key companies profiled
|
Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Cipla Ltd., Costco Wholesale
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for,
Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Gender
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global hair loss treatment products market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global hair loss treatment products market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Gender Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Gender Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type
- 6.3 Vitamins and supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Vitamins and supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Vitamins and supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Vitamins and supplements - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Vitamins and supplements - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Shampoos and conditioners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Shampoos and conditioners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Shampoos and conditioners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Shampoos and conditioners - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Shampoos and conditioners - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Product Type
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Gender
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Gender - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Gender - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Gender
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Gender
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Gender
- 7.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Men - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Men - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Women - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Women - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Children - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Children - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Gender
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Gender ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 116: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Cipla Ltd.
- Exhibit 121: Cipla Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Cipla Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Cipla Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 124: Cipla Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Cipla Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Costco Wholesale Corp.
- Exhibit 126: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd.
- Exhibit 130: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Johnson and Johnson
- Exhibit 134: Johnson and Johnson - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: Johnson and Johnson - Key news
- Exhibit 137: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus
- 12.8 LOreal SA
- Exhibit 139: LOreal SA - Overview
- Exhibit 140: LOreal SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: LOreal SA - Key news
- Exhibit 142: LOreal SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: LOreal SA - Segment focus
- 12.9 Pierre Fabre SA
- Exhibit 144: Pierre Fabre SA - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Pierre Fabre SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: Pierre Fabre SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 147: Pierre Fabre SA - Segment focus
- 12.10 Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 148: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 151: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 153: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 154: Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 156: Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.13 The Himalaya Drug Co.
- Exhibit 157: The Himalaya Drug Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 158: The Himalaya Drug Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: The Himalaya Drug Co. - Key offerings
- 12.14 The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Exhibit 160: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 161: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 162: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 163: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 164: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Unilever PLC
- Exhibit 165: Unilever PLC - Overview
- Exhibit 166: Unilever PLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 167: Unilever PLC - Key news
- Exhibit 168: Unilever PLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 169: Unilever PLC - Segment focus
- 12.16 Vita Cos Med Klett Loch GmbH
- Exhibit 170: Vita Cos Med Klett Loch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 171: Vita Cos Med Klett Loch GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 172: Vita Cos Med Klett Loch GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.17 Vitabiotics Ltd.
- Exhibit 173: Vitabiotics Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 174: Vitabiotics Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 175: Vitabiotics Ltd. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 179: Research methodology
- Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 181: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations
