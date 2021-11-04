Hair Removal Wax Market Reach Valuation of US$ 15.9 Bn by 2031; Ever-changing Trend in Personal Grooming to Help Global Market - TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Hair Removal Wax Market: Overview

Hair removal wax refers to a form of depilatory used for physically or chemically remove unwanted hair from various parts of the body. This wax is typically manufactured by mixing appropriate raw ingredients in big tanks and then putting them into packets. With so many waxing product options available in the market, experts are researching ways to make them more efficacious, less unpleasant, and last longer, which is likely to boost the global hair removal wax market in the forthcoming years.

Individuals who used to shave with razors and creams are switching to waxing products for a long-lasting as well as more effective experience. Waxing is the most popular method, as it leaves a remarkably smooth finish. Several methods of waxing and their long-lasting effects are expected to propel the global hair removal wax market forward during the forecast period, 2021 to 2031.

The global hair removal wax market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% in terms of value during the forecast period. Rising demand for at-home hair removal solutions across the globe is likely to augur well for the market in the years to come.

Key Findings of Market Report

Hard Wax and Soft Wax Serve Different Areas of Body

There are many different kinds and varieties of wax in the market for hair removal, but they mostly fall into two sections: soft wax and hard wax. Majority of the people who are new to waxing prefer soft wax. A waxing spatula is used to apply soft wax. This wax is most commonly used on larger areas such as legs, arms, and armpits. Hard wax, on the other hand, is thicker and applied after being warmed up with a spatula. When waxing the face, hard wax is usually chosen. Furthermore, for delicate areas such as the bikini area, hard wax may be a preferable alternative, as it simply adheres to the hair, reducing irritation and possible inflammation.

Hard wax is less unpleasant at delicate areas and comes with a less painful experience than soft wax, which clings to the skin and then exfoliates. Hard wax can only be applied on smaller areas, since it may quickly crack, but soft wax can be applied on wider areas and can properly grip hair. When it comes to adhesion, hard wax leaves no glue remnant and is simpler to remove than soft wax's sticky residues. Hard wax, on the other hand, is not so much in demand in many regional marketplaces, since it is costlier than soft wax. Producers are concentrating on the drawbacks of each kind of wax in order to make them more beneficial for consumers with less difficulty. The global hair removal wax market is projected to benefit as a result of such efforts from the makers.

Growth of Market Influenced by Evolving Personal Grooming Trends

The market is likely to be driven by growing personal grooming trends and constantly changing lifestyles. Consumers have been encouraged by international lifestyle trends to spend money on hair removal services at spas and beauty salons. Spas and salons are likely to be the main drivers of the hair removal wax market. The market was expected to develop significantly before the outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic, since the world had seen a surge in the number of beauty salons and spas.

Hair Removal Wax Market: Growth Drivers

Full body waxing is in high demand, particularly among women. Waxing has a longer impact than any other hair removal methods. This is one of the key elements likely to drive the global hair removal wax market.

The organic segment is anticipated to develop rapidly in the near future, owing to the growing demand for waxing products that contain natural ingredients. Organic hair removal waxing solutions are more sustainable and considered good for the skin, since they do not harm the skin after waxing and assist in obtaining smooth skin.

Hair Removal Wax Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

The Darent Wax Company Ltd.

Sue Ismiel and Daughters (Nad's)

and Daughters (Nad's) American International Industries (GIGI)

Starpil Wax Co,

Parissa Laboratories Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (Nair)

Hair Removal Wax Market: Segmentation

Type

Soft Wax

Hard Wax

Ingredient

Organic

Synthetic

Skin Type

Dry Skin

Oily Skin

Normal Skin

Sensitive Skin

Coverage

Face

Body/Arms/Legs

Bikini

Pricing

High

Medium

Low

End User

Men

Women

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

