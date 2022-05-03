Hair Shampoo Market Size in APAC to grow by USD 4.02 bn | Amway Corp. and Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

May 03, 2022, 04:20 ET
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair shampoo market in APAC is fragmented. The vendors operating in the market are using growth strategies such as continuous R&D and innovations to compete in the market. The size of the market is anticipated to grow by USD 4.02 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25% during the forecast period.
Learn about additional highlights and vendor analysis related to the hair shampoo market in APAC. View our Exclusive Sample Report Now
Market Dynamics
The innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization are driving the hair shampoo market growth in APAC. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may challenge the market growth.
Find out about other drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the hair shampoo market in APAC. Download our Exclusive Sample Report Now
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Amway Corp., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC etc. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- Amway Corp. - The company offers hair shampoo products SATINIQUE Hairfall Control Shampoo.
- Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - The company offers hair shampoo products such as Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo, Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, and Gentle Daily Care Protein Shampoo.
- Johnson and Johnson Inc. - The company offers hair shampoo products such as Baby Shampoo NO MORE TEARS, Active Kids Shiny Drops Shampoo, and Active Kids Soft and Smooth Shampoo.
- Kao Corp. - The company offers hair shampoo products Oil Control Cool Mint Shampoo, Anti Dandruff Eucalyptus Mint Shampoo, and Anti Odour Lemongrass and Chamomile Shampoo.
- LOreal SA - The company offers hair shampoo products such as Total Repair 5 shampoo, 6 Oil Nourish Shampoo, and Dream Lengths Restoring shampoo.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By distribution channel, the market is classified into offline and online segments. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Vendors are focusing on the online-to-offline (O2O) business strategy to enhance sales through offline distribution channels while promoting their digital experience. Such strategies will help vendors increase their market share and expand their consumer base.
- By type, the market is classified into non-medicated and medicated segments. The non-medicated shampoo segment is expected to grow at a steady year-over-year rate during the forecast period. Non-medicated shampoos clean and protect hair from dirt and polluting agents, remove dandruff, and add softness and shine to the hair. China and India are the major target markets for such shampoos.
For information about the contribution of each segment of the hair shampoo market in APAC, Download our Exclusive Sample Report Now
Related Reports
Personal Care Chemicals Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Face Masks and Peels Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Hair Shampoo Market in APAC Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 4.02 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.74
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
APAC
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amway Corp., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 4
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 6
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 07: Parent market
Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 09: Value Chain Analysis: Personal products
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Support activities
2.2.7 Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 11: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Offline
- Online
Exhibit 21: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
Exhibit 22: Comparison by Distribution channel
5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 23: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
6. Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Non-medicated
- Medicated
Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Type
Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type
6.3 Non-medicated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 30: Non-medicated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 31: Non-medicated - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Medicated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 32: Medicated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 33: Medicated - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Type
7. Customer Landscape
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 35: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization
8.1.2 Influence through social media and blogging
8.1.3 Rise in number of fashion-conscious consumers
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Availability of counterfeit products
8.2.2 Rapid spread of COVID-19 resulting in the shutdown of salons and spas
8.2.3 Regulatory compliances for product composition, labeling, and packaging
Exhibit 36: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Growing demand for natural and organic hair shampoo
8.3.2 Rise in online sales of hair shampoo
8.3.3 Growing adoption of home salon services
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 37: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 38: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 39: Industry risks
9.3 Competitive scenario
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 40: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Amway Corp.
Exhibit 42: Amway Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 43: Amway Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 44: Amway Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 45: Amway Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 46: Amway Corp. - Segment focus
10.4 Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.
Exhibit 47: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 48: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 49: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
10.5 Johnson and Johnson Inc.
Exhibit 50: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 51: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 52: Johnson and Johnson Inc – Key news
Exhibit 53: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 54: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus
10.6 Kao Corp.
Exhibit 55: Kao Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 56: Kao Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 57: Kao Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 58: Kao Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 59: Kao Corp. - Segment focus
10.7 LOreal SA
Exhibit 60: LOreal SA - Overview
Exhibit 61: LOreal SA - Business segments
Exhibit 62: LOreal SA – Key news
Exhibit 63: LOreal SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 64: LOreal SA - Segment focus
10.8 Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.
Exhibit 65: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 66: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 67: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. - Key offerings
10.9 Shiseido Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 68: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 69: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 70: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 71: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 72: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
10.10 The Avon Co.
Exhibit 73: The Avon Co. - Overview
Exhibit 74: The Avon Co. - Product and service
Exhibit 75: The Avon Co. - Key offerings
10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.
Exhibit 76: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview
Exhibit 77: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 78: The Procter and Gamble Co. – Key news
Exhibit 79: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 80: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus
10.12 Unilever PLC
Exhibit 81: Unilever PLC - Overview
Exhibit 82: Unilever PLC - Business segments
Exhibit 83: Unilever PLC – Key news
Exhibit 84: Unilever PLC - Key offerings
Exhibit 85: Unilever PLC - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objective
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 87: Research Methodology
Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 89: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article