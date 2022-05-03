Hair Shampoo Market Size in APAC to grow by USD 4.02 bn | Amway Corp. and Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization are driving the hair shampoo market growth in APAC. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may challenge the market growth.

Find out about other drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the hair shampoo market in APAC. Download our Exclusive Sample Report Now

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Amway Corp., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC etc. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Amway Corp. - The company offers hair shampoo products SATINIQUE Hairfall Control Shampoo.

The company offers hair shampoo products SATINIQUE Hairfall Control Shampoo. Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - The company offers hair shampoo products such as Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo, Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, and Gentle Daily Care Protein Shampoo.

The company offers hair shampoo products such as Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo, Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, and Gentle Daily Care Protein Shampoo. Johnson and Johnson Inc. - The company offers hair shampoo products such as Baby Shampoo NO MORE TEARS, Active Kids Shiny Drops Shampoo, and Active Kids Soft and Smooth Shampoo.

The company offers hair shampoo products such as Baby Shampoo NO MORE TEARS, Active Kids Shiny Drops Shampoo, and Active Kids Soft and Smooth Shampoo. Kao Corp. - The company offers hair shampoo products Oil Control Cool Mint Shampoo, Anti Dandruff Eucalyptus Mint Shampoo, and Anti Odour Lemongrass and Chamomile Shampoo.

The company offers hair shampoo products Oil Control Cool Mint Shampoo, Anti Dandruff Eucalyptus Mint Shampoo, and Anti Odour Lemongrass and Chamomile Shampoo. LOreal SA - The company offers hair shampoo products such as Total Repair 5 shampoo, 6 Oil Nourish Shampoo, and Dream Lengths Restoring shampoo.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market is classified into offline and online segments. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Vendors are focusing on the online-to-offline (O2O) business strategy to enhance sales through offline distribution channels while promoting their digital experience. Such strategies will help vendors increase their market share and expand their consumer base.

will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Vendors are focusing on the online-to-offline (O2O) business strategy to enhance sales through offline distribution channels while promoting their digital experience. Such strategies will help vendors increase their market share and expand their consumer base. By type, the market is classified into non-medicated and medicated segments. The non-medicated shampoo segment is expected to grow at a steady year-over-year rate during the forecast period. Non-medicated shampoos clean and protect hair from dirt and polluting agents, remove dandruff, and add softness and shine to the hair. China and India are the major target markets for such shampoos.

For information about the contribution of each segment of the hair shampoo market in APAC, Download our Exclusive Sample Report Now

Related Reports

Personal Care Chemicals Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Face Masks and Peels Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hair Shampoo Market in APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.74 Regional analysis APAC Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key consumer countries APAC Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 4

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 6

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09: Value Chain Analysis: Personal products

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Offline

Online

Exhibit 21: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 22: Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6. Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Non-medicated

Medicated

Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type

6.3 Non-medicated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Non-medicated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Non-medicated - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Medicated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Medicated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Medicated - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer Landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization

8.1.2 Influence through social media and blogging

8.1.3 Rise in number of fashion-conscious consumers

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Availability of counterfeit products

8.2.2 Rapid spread of COVID-19 resulting in the shutdown of salons and spas

8.2.3 Regulatory compliances for product composition, labeling, and packaging

Exhibit 36: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing demand for natural and organic hair shampoo

8.3.2 Rise in online sales of hair shampoo

8.3.3 Growing adoption of home salon services

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 37: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 40: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 42: Amway Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 43: Amway Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 44: Amway Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 45: Amway Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 46: Amway Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 47: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 48: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 49: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 50: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 51: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Johnson and Johnson Inc – Key news

Exhibit 53: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 55: Kao Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Kao Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: Kao Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 58: Kao Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: Kao Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 LOreal SA

Exhibit 60: LOreal SA - Overview

Exhibit 61: LOreal SA - Business segments

Exhibit 62: LOreal SA – Key news

Exhibit 63: LOreal SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 64: LOreal SA - Segment focus

10.8 Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 66: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 67: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 71: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 The Avon Co.

Exhibit 73: The Avon Co. - Overview

Exhibit 74: The Avon Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 75: The Avon Co. - Key offerings

10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 76: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview

Exhibit 77: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 78: The Procter and Gamble Co. – Key news

Exhibit 79: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 81: Unilever PLC - Overview

Exhibit 82: Unilever PLC - Business segments

Exhibit 83: Unilever PLC – Key news

Exhibit 84: Unilever PLC - Key offerings

Exhibit 85: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology

Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio