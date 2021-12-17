Hair Supplements Market to Expand at CAGR of 11.5% during Forecast Period, States TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research, New York: A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) projects the global hair supplements market to exceed the valuation of US$ 2.86 Bn by 2031. Moreover, the market is estimated to witness prominent sales prospects in Europe and North America, owing to growing inclination of regional population toward consuming products that boost hair growth.

Companies are increasing the production of hair multivitamin gummies, which can help in proper working of oil glands surrounding the hair follicles. Furthermore, many players in the global hair supplements market are developing gummies that are rich in vitamin A, C, and E, which protects hair from free-radical damage.

The demand for biotin hair gummies is increasing, as they help in hair tissues repairing as well as hair strengthening. A case in point here is 100% vegan hair vitamin gummies being offered by, Bodywise, a manufacturer of self-care products. These gummies are specifically intended for women population. This factor is helping in the sales of the hair supplements market.

Hair Supplements Market: Key Findings

Biotin Supplements Gain Prominence

Biotin supplements are gaining traction, owing to their ability to support hair growth. However, the use of such supplements can result in adverse effects such as skin rashes, kidney problems, and digestive upset. Hence, companies in the hair supplements market are encouraging consumers to follow recommendations offered by dieticians on best hypoallergenic, gluten-free, and cost-effective biotin supplements.

Rise in Demand for Hair Supplements in Capsule Form

Manufacturers are estimated to experience high demand for capsules, which is projected to become the highest revenue-generating segment in the near future. Moreover, players are observing rise in the demand for soy-free, gluten-free, and non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) hair supplement capsules. Moreover, they are also experiencing high demand for products with no artificial sweeteners and no sugar.

R&D Projects Focus on Prevention of Follicle Shrinking and Hair Fall Control Using DHT Blockers

Companies are producing capsules that hold iron, zinc, and vitamin A, B-complex, C, and D. Such products are being increasingly adopted, as they help in promoting hair growth. Moreover, R&D activities are being carried out in capsules in order to boost their effectiveness in preventing follicle shrinking and hair fall using DHT blockers, including pine bark, pumpkin seeds, and stinging nettle.

Hair Supplements Market: Growth Boosters

Prevalence of zinc deficiency in female population across the globe is driving the demand for hair supplements

Growing consumer inclination toward use of clean label, chemical-free, and organic hair supplements for personal care is projected to create revenue opportunities in the hair supplements market

Rising awareness on advantages of hair supplements generates sales opportunities in the market

Hair Supplements Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

GNC Holdings Inc.

Amway

InVite Health

OUAI HAIRCARE

Codeage LLC

Nutraceutical Wellness Inc

Source Naturals, Inc.

HUM Nutrition

The Bountyful Co.

Vital Proteins LLC

NutraChamps

Viva Naturals

KLAIRE LABS

PHILIP KINGSLEY PRODUCTS LTD

Life Extension

Hair La Vie

Nutrawise Health & Beauty Corporation

New Nordic Healthbrands AB

Brock Beauty Inc.

Country Life, LLC

Hair Supplements Market Segmentation

Type

Single Ingredient

Multi-ingredient

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Form

Powder

Gummies & Soft Gels

Tablets

Capsules

Liquid

Sales Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Drugs & Pharma Stores

Online Retail

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

