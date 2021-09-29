Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2021-2025 | Technological Advances in Production & Design of Synthetic Hair Wigs to Boost Growth | Technavio Insights

Sep 29, 2021, 22:00 ET
The hair wigs and extension market is poised to grow by $ 4.66 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.71% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Hair Wigs and Extension Market Report Coverage
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year:
|
2020
|
Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:
|
10.28%
|
Forecast Period:
|
2021 to 2025
|
CAGR:
|
Accelerating at 9.71%
|
Historical Data:
|
2017 to 2021
|
No. of Pages:
|
120
|
Exhibits:
|
103
|
Incremental growth:
|
$ 4.66 Billion
|
Segments covered:
|
Product & Geography
|
By Product
|
- Human hair wigs and extension
|
By Geography
|
- APAC
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Artnature Inc., Donna Bella OpCo LLC, F.N. Longlocks, Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl, Hair Visions International, Klix Hair Inc., Locks and Bonds, Racoon International Ltd., Shake-N-Go Inc., and Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Technological advances in the production and design of synthetic hair wigs have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high labor costs associated with handwoven wigs might hamper the market growth.
Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Human Hair Wigs And Extension
- Synthetic Hair Wigs And Extension
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- MEA
- Europe
- South America
Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hair wigs and extension market report covers the following areas:
- Hair Wigs and Extension Market size
- Hair Wigs and Extension Market trends
- Hair Wigs and Extension Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing demand for hair goods as fashion accessories as one of the prime reasons driving the hair wigs and extension market growth during the next few years.
Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hair Wigs and Extension Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hair Wigs and Extension Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hair wigs and extension market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hair wigs and extension market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hair wigs and extension market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair wigs and extension market vendors
