Hair Wigs And Extension Market Analysis on Dominant Vendors Including Aderans Co. Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, and Artnature Inc. | Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

This pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to attain some of the most crucial, path-breaking, industry-relevant, and business-relevant outcomes.



The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In addition, the growing demand for hair goods as fashion accessories and the rising demand for premium human hair goods will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the growing threat from hair transplant surgeries and high labor costs for handwoven wigs are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this hair wigs and extension market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl, Klix Hair Inc., Rebecca Hair Products Co. Ltd., Shake-N-Go Inc., and Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd. are some of the other major market participants.

Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hair Wigs and Extension Market is segmented as below:

Product

Human Hair Wigs And Extension



Synthetic Hair Wigs And Extension

Geography

APAC



North America



MEA



Europe



South America

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The hair wigs and extension market report covers the following areas:

Hair Wigs and Extension Market Size

Hair Wigs and Extension Market Trends

Hair Wigs and Extension Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing prominence of celebrity and social media influencers, growing emphasis on omnichannel retail, and a considerable shift in the production landscape as some of the prominent trends anticipated to boost the hair wigs and extension market growth positively during the next few years.



Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist hair wigs and extension market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hair wigs and extension market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hair wigs and extension market across APAC, North America , MEA, Europe , and South America

, MEA, , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair wigs and extension market vendors

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Support activities

2.3.7 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Human hair wigs and extension contributed 71.00% to the overall market in 2019 and would decrease its contribution to 70.66% of the global hair wigs and extension market in 2024.

Buy the hair wigs and extension market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Product - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product

5.3 Human hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 18: Human hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 19: Human hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 20: Human hair wigs and extension - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.4 Synthetic hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 21: Synthetic hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Synthetic hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 23: Synthetic hair wigs and extension - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 25: Customer landscape

Customer landscape analysis

7. Geographic Landscape

APAC contributed 43% to the overall market in 2019 and would decrease its contribution to 43% of the global hair wigs and extension market in 2024.

Buy the report now to obtain meticulously researched actionable insights on the emerging and potential regional markets.

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 26: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 28: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.5 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 34: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 37: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 42: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 43: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Technological advances in production and design of synthetic hair wigs

8.1.2 Growing demand for hair goods as fashion accessories

8.1.3 Rising demand for premium human hair goods

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High labor costs for handwoven wigs

8.2.2 Growing threat from hair transplant surgeries

8.2.3 High entry barriers for new market entrants

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing prominence of celebrity and social media influencers

8.3.2 Growing emphasis on omnichannel retail

8.3.3 Shift in production landscape

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Competitive scenario

9.4 Landscape disruption

Technavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption

Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aderans Co. Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.4 Artnature Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.5 Donna Bella OpCo LLC

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.6 Evergreen Products Group Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.7 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.8 Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.9 Klix Hair Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.10 Rebecca Hair Products Co. Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.11 Shake-N-Go Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.12 Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11. Appendix

11.1Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations



