Hair Wigs and Extension Market Size to Grow by USD 5.26 Bn | 43% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Product - Human hair wigs and extension and synthetic hair wigs and extension

Geography - APAC, North America , Middle East and Africa , Europe , and South America

Vendor Insights

The Hair Wigs and Extension Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aderans Co. Ltd.

Artnature Inc.

Diamond Hair Company LLC

Diva Divine Hair Extensions and Wigs

Donna Bella OpCo LLC

Evergreen Products Group Ltd.

F.N. Longlocks

Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl

Hairlocs

HALOCOUTURE

India Hair International

Indique Hair LLC

Klix Hair Inc.

Locks and Bonds

Papillon Hair World

Racoon International Ltd.

Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd.

Sheen Wigs and Salon

The Gorgeous Hair

VLCC International LLC

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 43 percent of market growth. In APAC, Japan, China, and South Korea are the most important markets for hair wigs and extensions. The market in this region will grow at a slower pace than the market in the Middle East and Africa.

Hair wigs and extension market expansion in APAC would be aided by the growth of key end-user industries such as healthcare and entertainment over the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, South Africa, Japan, China, and South Korea are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Hair Wigs and Extension Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The human hair wigs and extensions segment will gain considerable market share in the hair wigs and extensions market. When compared to synthetic hair wigs and extensions, human hair wigs and extensions are extremely popular due to their likeness to genuine hair and superior product quality and longevity. Raw materials for human hair wigs and extensions are primarily supplied by China and India.

Furthermore, hair from donors in these countries' rural areas is in high demand because the hair is of good quality and has not been exposed to harsh chemicals or colours. During the projection period, this rising need will propel the segment forward.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the important forces driving the hair wigs and extension market growth is technological advancements in the production and design of synthetic hair wigs. Another trend that is driving to market growth is the growing importance of celebrities and social media influencers. One of the reasons impeding the expansion of the hair wigs and extension market is the high labour expenses involved with handwoven wigs.

Hair Wigs and Extension Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.82% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, South Africa, Japan, China, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aderans Co. Ltd., Artnature Inc., Diamond Hair Company LLC, Diva Divine Hair Extensions and Wigs, Donna Bella OpCo LLC, Evergreen Products Group Ltd., F.N. Longlocks, Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl, Hairlocs, HALOCOUTURE, India Hair International, Indique Hair LLC, Klix Hair Inc., Locks and Bonds, Papillon Hair World, Racoon International Ltd., Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd., Sheen Wigs and Salon, The Gorgeous Hair, and VLCC International LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Human hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Synthetic hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aderans Co. Ltd.

10.4 Artnature Inc.

10.5 Diamond Hair Company LLC

10.6 Diva Divine Hair Extensions and Wigs

10.7 Donna Bella OpCo LLC

10.8 Evergreen Products Group Ltd.

10.9 F.N. Longlocks

10.10 Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl

10.11 Hairlocs

10.12 India Hair International

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

