Hair Wigs and Extension Market size to increase by USD 4.66 Bn | Technavio's Research Insights highlight Growing Prominence of Celebrity and Social Media Influencers as Key Trend

The global hair wigs and extension market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several global and regional players. Artnature Inc., Donna Bella OpCo LLC, F.N. Longlocks, Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl, Hair Visions International, Klix Hair Inc., Locks and Bonds, Racoon International Ltd., Shake-N-Go Inc., and Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd. are some of the dominant vendors featured in the report.

The hair-wigs market is capital intensive, which has enabled many established players to have a competitive advantage over other players. To compete and sustain in the market, other players are implementing various growth strategies such as new product launches and M&As.

For instance, in January 2020, Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl launched two new products namely GL Tapes Minis and GL Strands. These products were developed after research with certified Great Lengths stylists.

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the hair wigs and extension market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region currently holds 43% of the global market share and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

The report also offers a detailed analysis of the growth of the market across North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. In addition, countries such as Japan, the US, South Africa, China, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for hair wigs and extensions during the forecast period.

The report identifies the growing prominence of celebrity and social media influencers as the major trend influencing hair wigs and extension market. Rapid penetration of the internet, high adoption of smartphones, and the rising prominence of digital media have increased the number of online users globally. This is encouraging vendors in the market to invest in social media campaigns and promote their products through social media influencers for wider reach. This trend is expected to positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Despite the adoption of such marketing strategies, increasing labor costs are expected to reduce the growth opportunities for vendors. The lack of experienced personnel in developed countries such as the US and the UK has resulted in a decline in the number of handwoven wig manufacturers. This has resulted in high labor costs in the production of handwoven wigs, which is expected to restrict the growth of vendors.

Hair Wigs And Extension Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.28 Regional analysis APAC, North America, MEA, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries Japan, US, South Africa, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Artnature Inc., Donna Bella OpCo LLC, F.N. Longlocks, Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl, Hair Visions International, Klix Hair Inc., Locks and Bonds, Racoon International Ltd., Shake-N-Go Inc., and Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

