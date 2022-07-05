Haircare Market size in Africa size to grow by USD 994.06 Mn | Driven by demand for natural haircare products | Technavio

Jul 05, 2022, 04:35 ET
NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Haircare Market in Africa by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio identifies the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 994.06 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
Market Dynamics
The increasing consumer demand for natural haircare products is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Factors such as growing health concerns regarding the use of chemical products and the shift toward natural products are encouraging most vendors in the market to focus on the development and launch of new and innovative products manufactured using natural ingredients. Also, major vendors operating in Africa are investing in R&D to gain a better-informed understanding of the customers and other specifications. All these factors are increasing the availability and sales of natural haircare products, thereby driving the growth of the market.
In addition, the launch of products targeted at specific hair types in Africa and the growing use of online channels will further influence the market growth. However, the availability of counterfeit products in East Africa might hamper the growth of vendors.
Vendor Landscape
The haircare market in Africa report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Amka Products Pty Ltd., Combe Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC. The competitive scenario provided in the haircare market in Africa report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
The haircare market in Africa is fragmented and highly competitive. Vendors in the market are continuously investing in R&D to develop new and innovative products and comply with growing regulatory provisions on cosmetic products. Some vendors are involved in strategic alliances and M&As to gain a competitive edge in the market.
Market Segmentation
Segmentation by Product
- By product, the market is classified into shampoo, conditioner, hair color, hair styling products, and others.
- The shampoo segment will have the largest share of the market.
- The segment is driven by the launch of innovative products that cater specifically to the requirements of customers.
- The rising number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty stores is also contributing to the growth of the segment.
Segmentation by Geography
- By Geography, the market is analyzed across South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and the Rest of Africa.
- South Africa will have the largest share of the market.
- New product launches and product line extensions by vendors are driving the growth of the regional market.
|
Haircare Market in Africa: Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 994.06 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.78
|
Regional analysis
|
Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
Africa at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Rest of Africa
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amka Products Pty Ltd., Combe Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
