HairClub® to Open Its First Retail Mall Kiosk

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After over 40 years, HairClub®, the leading provider of hair enhancement, treatment, and restoration solutions, opened its first retail kiosk in the Nordstrom's wing of Town Center Mall of Boca Raton, Florida, on Nov. 19, 2019.

Custom-designed and built by RPG, the kiosk will sell a selection of HairClub's laser therapy devices, wigs, and wet line products such as shampoos and conditioners specially formulated for thinning hair.

HairClub

This business initiative was developed to provide mall visitors easy access to HairClub's hair health experts and to learn about HairClub's products and services more efficiently. Moreover, the mall kiosk will give greater exposure to HairClub in an area with high foot traffic. Equally important, mall patrons can schedule an appointment for a free, no-obligation hair health checkup at the nearby HairClub center in Delray Beach, Florida, or at any of the other 120 centers around the country.

Founded in 1976, HairClub® has been proving time-tested, proven hair loss solutions to more than half-a-million clients in over 120 locations across North America, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

"We're thrilled about the opening of our first kiosk at the Town Center Mall in Boca Raton. It represents another first in our continued commitment to providing local, full-service choices for everyone who wants to get the most out of their hair," commented Mike Nassar, HairClub's President and CEO.

"RPG is delighted to apply our retail design vision and manufacturing expertise to HairClub's kiosk, bringing to life their distinct heritage of best-in-class hair solutions to the retail consumer space. HairClub's objective to showcase a truly unique, educational, and inclusive experience provided optimal inspiration for RPG to bring our best talent and practices to the project," said Bruce E. Teitelbaum, CEO of RPG.

The Town Center Mall Kiosk is located at 6000 Glades Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431. Anyone interested in learning more about their hair health and HairClub's related products and services is invited to visit www.hairclub.com/boca or call 888.808.5778 to schedule a complimentary, no-obligation hair health checkup.

Jeffrey ElZenny, HairClub's Business Development Manager, said, "This kiosk will revolutionize the way people get information about how to address hair loss and find the right solution for their hair health needs. By setting up shop in a public space, we continue to eradicate the old stigma associated with hair loss solutions."

About HairClub

Founded in 1976, HairClub is North America's number one provider of time-tested, proven enhancement, treatment, and restoration solutions. For more than 40 years, HairClub has helped hundreds of thousands restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, HairClub has over 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss alternatives.

