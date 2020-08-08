Hairclub® to Open State-of-the-Art Center, Relocated Bloomington Location

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Aug. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to increased demand and growth, HairClub announces a new, state-of-the-art center-of-the-future in Bloomington, MN. The center opened on Aug. 4, 2020 and serves current and prospective clients.

The Bloomington location is unique in offering co-located hair replacement services with Salon DK, along with HairClub's comprehensive suite of hair regrowth, replacement, and restoration solutions. HairClub's new Bloomington center features a premium salon experience and private consultation spaces, wig salon, and custom-designed styling stations. The HairClub and Salon DK joint location allows for a wider variety of offerings to those looking to enhance their image.

Founded over 40 years ago, HairClub is the leader in providing time-tested, proven solutions to improve hair health, thinning, and loss. HairClub has served more than half-a-million clients in over 120 locations across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

"We're elated to open this new, contemporary center in Bloomington. It represents our continued commitment to providing the most up-to-date facilities for our clients," commented Mike Nassar, HairClub's President, and CEO. "The Bloomington center was selected to feature dedicated styling space for our partner, Salon DK. Our state-of-the-art facility offers a variety of solutions to help anyone concerned about their hair loss look and feel their best." Visit www.dkbyaderans.com to learn more about Salon DK's products and services.

The new center is located on 7900 XERXES AVE SUITE 1110, BLOOMINGTON, MN, 55431, on the corner of Xerxes Avenue and American Boulevard in-between France and Penn Avenue. Anyone interested in learning more about their hair health and our related products and services is invited to visit www.hairclub.com and make an appointment to receive their complimentary, no-obligation, hair health checkup.

"HairClub and DK are pleased to join forces to be your trusted provider in delivering all proven hair restoration solutions. Our new location in the high-rise Wells Fargo Plaza allows us to create a collaborative space that cultivates state-of-the-art experiences that transform our clients' lives," said Tina Petersen, Area Director. "Our center is equipped with a full-service menu and highly skilled, certified hair loss experts. We look forward to our dedicated commitment to serving the Bloomington community."

Founded in 1976, HairClub is North America's number one provider of hair regrowth, replacement, and restoration solutions. For over 40 years, HairClub has helped 600,000+ people regrow, replace, or restore hair that they love. HairClub has over 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions.

