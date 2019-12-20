HairClub® to Open State-of-the-Art, Relocated Ft. Myers Location

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to increased demand and growth, HairClub announces a new, state-of-the-art, center-of-the-future in Ft. Myers, Florida. The relocated center opened on Dec. 17, 2019, and will serve current and prospective clients.

The new and improved Ft. Myers center will continue to offer HairClub's comprehensive suite of hair regrowth, replacement, and restoration solutions. HairClub's new Ft. Myers center will feature a premium salon experience in addition to private consultation spaces and custom-designed styling stations.

Founded over 40 years ago, HairClub is the leader in providing time-tested, proven solutions to improve hair health, thinning, and loss. HairClub has served more than half-a-million clients in over 120 locations across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

"We're elated to succeed our existing center with this new, contemporary center in Ft. Myers. It represents our continued commitment to providing the most up-to-date facilities for our clients," commented Mike Nassar, HairClub's President and CEO. "The Ft. Myers center was selected as one of our first to model the center of the future. It's truly a thrilling time for HairClub as we continue to innovate and set the stage for exciting things to come."

The relocated center has moved to 415 Metro Parkway, Suite 401, Ft. Myers, FL 33916, across the street from the existing Ft. Myers center. Anyone interested in learning more about their hair health and our related products and services is invited to visit www.hairclub.com and make an appointment to receive their complimentary, no-obligation, hair health checkup.

"Every aspect of the design and offerings at HairClub Ft. Myers has been carefully crafted to meet the needs of people who want to improve their hair health and explore options to address hair loss and thinning hair," said Melissa Oakes, HairClub's SVP Sales and Operations. "The new facility offers privacy along with modern, custom-designed stylist stations that continue to build upon the leading reputation you expect from HairClub."

Founded in 1976, HairClub is North America's number one provider of hair regrowth, replacement, and restoration solutions. For over 40 years, HairClub has helped 600,000+ people regrow, replace, or restore hair that they love. HairClub has over 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions.

