Haircut or Lip Filler on Lunch Break? Most Beauty Treatments Are Scheduled During Work, Report Shows

LONDON, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Most haircuts, eyelash treatments or dermal fillers are scheduled during work, according to the latest report by Versum, all-in-one salon management software digitalizing the hair & beauty industry worldwide.

The busiest and most profitable hour is 9 a.m. This is when salons see four times more clients and earn nearly seven times more than at 6 p.m., after office hours. The early peak timeframe continues through the lunch break with 61 percent of daily appointments completed by 1 p.m., shows the report drawn from over 325,000 British and Irish beauty & hair salons clients.

Fridays and Saturdays are the busiest with 40.19 percent of services scheduled on these days each week. Mondays are the least crowded – fewer than 9 percent bookings are scheduled for when the weekend rolls around.

The hottest months for salons are March, May, and June (30 percent of appointments yearly). "This could mean two things. First, whether it is a summer trip or a long weekend, we want to look and feel good. Second, coincidently these months are also the peak season for job interviews," says Sebastian Maśka, CEO at Versum. January and February are the weakest (7 percent of appointments each month).

Investing in beauty

"The average client is 38 years old, visits a salon five times a year and spends reasonably – slightly over £200 a year just in a single salon. Haircut & coloration are on the top of the list (40 percent of appointments yearly). At 13.8 percent, eyebrow and eyelash treatments are almost as popular as manicure and pedicure (15.5 percent)," says Maśka. Other front-runners are facials (9.2 percent), hair removals (9.3 percent), and botox and fillers (7.3 percent). A few up-and-coming services include men beard waxing, hair extension, and Russian eyelash extensions.

Beauty is going digital

"The leap to online tools for scheduling and salon management is one of the most prominent trends in the industry," says Maśka. According to the Versum report, salons utilizing its software saw an average of £55,200 in revenue last year from clients who are flocking to digital tools. In addition, the salons that take appointments online receive up to 41 percent fewer phone calls than the ones sticking to the good old notebooks.*

"Taking the advantage of new technologies, salons save time and resources so they can focus on running their business more efficiently and caring for their clients who expect to schedule services 24/7, receive text reminders and review the experience on the go," says Maśka.

The report is based on data from over 325,000 British and Irish beauty & hair salons clients registered with Versum.com between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018.

* An insight from the Polish market where Versum is based

