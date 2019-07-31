Hairline Ink Announces Opening of New Location in Austin and Release of "The Hair Loss Handbook"

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hairline Ink, the country's leader in scalp micropigmentation, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of a new location in Austin, Texas and the release of its first publication, The Hair Loss Handbook. The new Austin office, which is the company's fourth location in the United States and the second in Texas, is located at 2500 W William Cannon Drive Ste 607-A4. The Hair Loss Handbook consists of over 120 pages of valuable information on hair loss, including the causes, the benefits of scalp micropigmentation (SMP), hair loss myths, so-called "cures," and more.

"As a Texan who attended school in San Antonio and has lived in Austin for nearly a decade, I am extremely excited that we have expanded Hairline Ink's ability to serve the Central Texas area in Austin and San Antonio," said Hairline Ink founder Bradley Lewis.

Lewis personally operations of the entire company from the Austin office, where free consultations are hosted.

Damien Porter, founder of Team Micro, an international SMP marketing firm, wrote in his book review that The Hair Loss Handbook (available for free download here) is "essential reading" and a "detailed and authoritative resource."

"The Hair Loss Handbook is fabulous," said Shauna Magrath, owner of Beauty Ink® Gallery, one of Canada's top cosmetic tattoo studios. "It hits all the essential points and dove deep into many secondary issues. It's also concise and easy to understand and read."

Download the e-book for free, here: https://www.hairlineink.com/thank-you/hair-loss-handbook-download/

In less than five years, Hairline Ink has grown to become one of the leading SMP companies in the country. The first location opened in New York in 2015, and a Chicago location followed in 2017. The first Texas location opened earlier this year in San Antonio. Hairline Ink has provided thousands of people with a permanent solution to hair loss, and the team is excited to bring their extensive experience to Austin.

As their many satisfied customers will attest, Hairline Ink stands out from the competition due to its highly skilled and qualified practitioners. Lead practitioner Alex Longoria heads the San Antonio location, where all Central Texas procedures are performed. A vital Hairline Ink team member for years, Longoria is the ideal ambassador for the company's mission, having undergone the SMP procedure himself.

Alex says his SMP procedure done by Hairline Ink increased his self-confidence and provided him a new outlook on life. The life-changing experience drove him to learn how to make a positive impact on others' lives with SMP. Longoria apprenticed in Chicago under world-class SMP practitioner Mike Muszynski.

The team at Hairline Ink encourages anyone in Texas dealing with hair loss to visit their newest office in Austin by booking a free consultation. Below is the new location's address and contact information:

Hairline Ink

2500 W William Cannon Dr Ste 607-A4

Austin, TX 78745

(512) 298-1107

Office Hours:

Monday – Friday: 10am – 6pm

Saturday – Sunday: 9am – 6pm

About Hairline Ink

Founded in 2015, Hairline Ink provides state-of-the-art scalp micropigmentation procedures for people dealing with hair loss. Their renowned cosmetic pigmentation procedure is performed by highly skilled practitioners, and their results speak for themselves. With offices in New York City, Chicago, San Antonio, and the new office in Austin, the SMP professionals of Hairline Ink are ready to assist anyone in the country who is looking for a guaranteed solution to hair loss. Visit Hairline Ink's website at www.hairlineink.com or call (512) 298-1107 to learn more.

