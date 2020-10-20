Haitian Comedian Tackles White Privilege, Immigration, and the Election in Standup Special Premiering on...Election Day

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standup comedian T.J (Tanael Joachim) is announcing the release of his debut special, January 3rd, recorded in Brooklyn. The special is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday November 3rd, 2020.

The hour long set is a superb culmination of T.J's 8 years as a standup comedian in America. With his caustic wit, razor-sharp writing, and casual conversational delivery, T.J presents a keen outsider perspective to the public that only he can provide on the many topics at the forefront of American cultural and social life: immigration, race, the election of Donald Trump, and much more.

Born and raised in Haiti, T.J moved to the U.S in 2008 at the age 19 and started pursuing standup comedy four years later. He is currently a standup comedian, actor, and writer based in Brooklyn. T.J has been featured on FOX5, AXS TV, and he received major praise and notoriety for his heartfelt response in a brilliant New York Times Op-Ed after President Trump called his homeland a shithole.

An exclusive 8mn clip of the special is available here.

The full screener is available to the press for reviews and features upon request.

Who: Standup comedian T.J What: Debut special titled January 3rd Where: Amazon Prime Video When: 11/03/2020

