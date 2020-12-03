Hakluyt expands in North America

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, is delighted to announce that it has opened a new office – its ninth around the world – in San Francisco.

The office will be led by James Potts, a partner in the firm. He has been with Hakluyt since 2018, having previously worked for Goldman Sachs and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

Varun Chandra, Hakluyt's managing partner, said: "North America has been a very important market for Hakluyt for many years, and now accounts for nearly a third of our total global revenues. Many of the most important and dynamic businesses in the world are based on the West Coast, and I'm delighted that Jamie Potts has opened our newest office in San Francisco. I am confident that, under his leadership, the firm will have great success there."

Mark Hanson, Hakluyt's deputy managing partner, who leads the company's North American business, added: "Our business in North America is expanding, and we currently advise around a third of the 50 largest corporations in the US by market capitalisation, as well as many of the most important private equity firms and pension funds in the region. An office on the West Coast is a natural development for us, and we all look forward to working with Jamie as he grows our business there."

James Potts commented: "I am very pleased to have established our new office in San Francisco, building on the work that we have already done here in recent years. The opportunities for Hakluyt to support businesses and investors on the West Coast are very exciting, and I am thrilled to be leading our efforts here."

The office is fully operational, and will be our base for serving clients across the West Coast of the US.

Notes to editors

Hakluyt

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues.

Varun Chandra joined Hakluyt in 2014 and was elected managing partner in 2019. Prior to Hakluyt, he worked in investment and merchant banking. He is also a trustee of the Royal Academy Trust, and sits on the boards of Sesame Workshop and the MCC Foundation.

Mark Hanson joined Hakluyt in 2002. He leads our North American business and is deputy managing partner. Before joining Hakluyt, he saw active service in the UK military in Operation Desert Storm, and worked as a diplomat in Tehran and as a consultant at Bain & Company. Mark is also a former deputy chairman of UK Sport.

James Potts joined Hakluyt in 2018. Prior to Hakluyt, he spent ten years in the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, where he worked on Syria and China, and served as senior strategy adviser to the British ambassador to the UN. Jamie previously worked in Syria and Jordan, and for Goldman Sachs in Paris.

For more information on Hakluyt, please visit www.hakluytandco.com

SOURCE Hakluyt