Hakluyt forms new philanthropic partnership with The Opportunity Network

LONDON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the strategic advisory firm for corporations and investors, is delighted to announce a new philanthropic partnership in the US with The Opportunity Network (OppNet), a non-profit organisation based in New York City, which connects students from historically and systematically underrepresented communities with college, internship, and career opportunities, and with personal and professional networks.

Hakluyt has been associated with OppNet for a number of years, and has now become one of the organisation's 11 Corporate Members. As well as providing financial support, staff in Hakluyt's North American business are working with young people participating in OppNet's programmes, to help them develop a wide range of skills and opportunities, achieve their goals, and build thriving careers in the field of their choice.

Varun Chandra, who has a longstanding personal association with OppNet and is Chair Emeritus of the organisation's Associate Board of Directors, said: "OppNet is a remarkable, pioneering organisation, relentlessly focused on the quality of its programmes and tangible, measured outcomes. I've had the privilege of working with Jessica and the team for several years to help the most wonderful, talented students achieve their potential, and I'm so pleased that this relationship has evolved into a full philanthropic partnership with Hakluyt becoming a Corporate Supporter. We – perhaps more than most – understand the power of networks, and everyone at Hakluyt is proud to support OppNet's mission of closing the opportunity gap and building a fairer and more equal world."

Mark Hanson, who leads Hakluyt's North American business, commented: "I have greatly enjoyed meeting and working with some brilliant OppNet Fellows, and I look forward to watching them build successful and fulfilling lives in the years to come. I know the whole team in Hakluyt's North American business is thrilled to be involved in OppNet's incredibly important work, and to be contributing to the development of these outstanding young people."

Jessica Pliska, Co-Founder of OppNet and Head of Leadership Giving, added: "The work that OppNet does to address the opportunity gap in the US has never been more vital or more urgent. We are very grateful to Hakluyt for its help in creating new communities and networks that are actively pursuing social justice and equality, in which young people can freely create their own path to enduring success."

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues. For more information on Hakluyt, please visit www.hakluytandco.com .

The Opportunity Network ignites the drive, curiosity and agency of underrepresented students on their paths to and through college and into thriving careers. For more information on The Opportunity Network, please visit www.opportunitynetwork.org.

