Hakuchōzan Named Japan's Best Ski Chalet for 2018

KITZBÜHEL, Austria, Nov. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Ski Awards™ announced today that Hakuchōzan, a stunning 7-bedroom chalet in Niseko, Japan was voted by industry experts and winter enthusiasts as Japan's Best Ski Chalet in 2018. After being nominated in 2016 for World's Best New Ski Chalet and being nominated in 2017 for Japan's Best Ski Chalet, Hakuchōzan has finally gained full recognition for its unique position in the market.

"Hakuchōzan is the only ski chalet in Niseko that is fully staffed with 5 butlers/chauffeurs and a private chef that are on property around the clock to create sensational memories for our guests," said Michael Chen, the Chairman of HakuDevelopment and owner of Hakuchōzan. "The team curates every guest holiday down to every minute detail - from kid's slippers to guest birthday surprises. We are so honored to be recognized by our peers for the hard work and passion the entire Hakuchōzan team brings to make every holiday special for our guests."

Raising the bar for VVIP accommodations, Hakuchōzan has set a new standard of service in the Niseko market. From in-chalet ski fittings to Dom Perignon on arrival, Hakuchōzan spares no expense to ensure each guest leaves feeling that they were cared for like the closest of family members.

ABOUT HAKUCHŌZAN

Hakuchōzan means "swan mountain" in Japanese. The owners of the property were engaged to be married at Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria which means New Swan Castle. As a tie to that special moment, they brought the theme of the swan to Niseko, Japan to represent love in its deepest form.

Hakuchōzan offers a masterful design combining seven stunning en-suited bedrooms with multiple luxurious living and entertainment spaces. A truly uniquely conceived property, Hakuchōzan is designed to accommodate multiple families, be child-friendly, while also being accessible to older generations. Conveniently located in the middle of Hirafu, Hakuchōzan guests are just steps away from the most popular bars and restaurants in the village. www.hakuchozan.com

ABOUT HAKUDEVELOPMENT

HakuDevelopment is a luxury lifestyle property developer whose heritage is rooted in understanding the dreams, desires, and needs of those discerning owners who already have everything. Their first project, Hakuchōzan, commands the highest rental rates in Niseko due to the exquisite level of service and design. Recently, CNN Travel Elite Escapes named Hakuchōzan one of the world's 15 best luxury ski lodges. HakuDevelopment is currently building HakuVillas – a breakthrough VVIP condominium hotel development just 200 yards away from the main Hirafu gondola. www.hakuvillas.com

ABOUT NISEKO, JAPAN

Niseko is the most famous ski resort in Japan, and one of the most famous in the world. Renowned for its massive snowfalls every year, Niseko is particularly famous for having endless trails of light, fluffy, champagne powder snow, and spectacular backcountry terrain. With beautiful onsens and a vibrant culinary scene, more and more of the world's powder hounds are finding their way to Niseko.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Yuuki Tonai

Phone: +81-90-6261-0015

Email: yuuki@hakuchozan.com

