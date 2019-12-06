Hal J. Upbin Retired Chairman Of Kellwood Company Dies

He had a strong belief in people, calling employees 'associates', and made a point of knowing every associate and his or her name. He believed in hiring talent then getting out of their way and letting them do the job they were hired to do.

With his visionary leadership, he rose rapidly through the company. In 1990, he was named vice president of corporate development and oversaw the acquisition strategy for the company. Four years later, he was elected president and chief operating officer. In 1995 he was elected to the board of directors, and added the title of CEO in 1997, and chairman in 1999.

Known for his vision and entrepreneurial ways, Mr. Upbin expanded Kellwood's transformation from a private label business to a marketer of lifestyle brands. Under his leadership, he standardized infrastructures and processes across all Kellwood divisions through his Vision 2000 initiative to position the company to compete in the new century. He was the architect behind diversifying the company's portfolio of brands. Mr. Upbin retired from Kellwood January 31, 2006.

He served on the board of directors for Caleres in St. Louis, as well as being a philanthropist supporting charitable, medical research and academic initiatives. Mr. Upbin was bestowed the Leaders in Management award from his beloved alma mater Pace University and served as a trustee of the university.

Prior to Kellwood, he served in other executive roles. He was president and CEO of Chase Manhattan Realty Trust, chairman of Fifth Avenue Cards, and president of Wheelabrator Corporation.

Mr. Upbin was a life long New Yorker. He was born January 15,1939 in New York City. His father was a salesman in the apparel industry and his mother devoted herself to raising Mr. Upbin and his sister. He is survived by his spouse, sister, son, two daughters, and nine grandchildren.

