Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market 2021-2025 | Growing Interest in Personal Grooming to Boost Growth |17000 + Technavio Reports

Sep 29, 2021, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The halal cosmetics and personal care market is poised to grow by $ 27.43 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.
Halal Cosmetics Market and Halal Personal Care Market Report Coverage
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year:
|
2020
|
Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:
|
6.25%
|
Forecast Period:
|
2021 to 2025
|
CAGR:
|
Accelerating at 7.48%
|
Historical Data:
|
2017 to 2021
|
No. of Pages:
|
120
|
Exhibits:
|
111
|
Incremental Growth
|
$ 27.43 Billion
|
Segments covered:
|
Product, Distribution Channel & Geography
|
By Product
|
|
By Distribution Channel
|
|
By Geography
|
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amara Cosmetics, Clara International Beauty Group, Ecotrail Personal Care Pvt. Ltd., Ivy Beauty Corp. Sdn Bhd, PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd., PT Martina Berto Tbk, PT Paragon Technology and Innovation, SAFI, SO.LEK Cosmetics and Talent Cosmetics Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growing interest in personal grooming has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, an increase in production costs might hamper the market growth.
Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Halal Color Cosmetics
- Other Halal BPC Products
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- APAC
- MEA
- Europe
- North America
- South America
Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our halal cosmetics and personal care market report covers the following areas:
- Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market size
- Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market trends
- Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market industry analysis
This study identifies the rising Muslim population worldwide as one of the prime reasons driving the halal cosmetics and personal care market growth during the next few years.
Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist halal cosmetics and personal care market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the halal cosmetics and personal care market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the halal cosmetics and personal care market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of halal cosmetics and personal care market vendors.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Halal color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other halal BPC products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amara Cosmetics
- Clara International Beauty Group
- Ecotrail Personal Care Pvt. Ltd.
- Ivy Beauty Corp. Sdn Bhd
- PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd.
- PT Martina Berto Tbk
- PT Paragon Technology and Innovation
- SAFI
- SO.LEK Cosmetics
- Talent Cosmetics Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
