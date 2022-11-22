DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Halal Food Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on halal food market which is experiencing strong growth.

This report focuses on halal food market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the halal food market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Major players in the halal food market are Al Islami Foods, Al-Falah Frozen Foods, BRF, DagangHalal Sdn. Bhd., Midamar Halal, Prima Agri-Products, QL Foods Sdn. Bhd., Saffron Road Food, Tahira Foods Ltd., The American Halal Co. Inc., American Foods Group LLC, Beijing Shunxin Agriculture, and Jingyitai Halal Food.



The global halal food market is expected to grow from $1134.14 billion in 2021 to $1290.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The halal food market is expected to grow to $2228.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.6%.



The halal food market consists of sales of halal food by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that meet Islamic standards of food. Halal food is free from ingredients that Muslims are restricted to eat according to law or food that is processed manufactured or stored in vessels that are clean enough according to Islamic laws. Halal food is safer to eat, more ethical, less prone to meat contamination, and improves metabolism as this food is free of pork, alcohol/intoxicants, poisons, and unhygienic content.



The main types of halal food are meat, poultry, and seafood, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, cereals and grains, oil, fats and waxes, and confectionary. Meat is a meal made from the flesh of an animal. Halal food is distributed using hypermarkets, supermarkets, online stores, and specialty stores channels. The food is used by households, food services, and the food industry.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the halal food market in 2021. The regions covered in the halal food market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The halal food market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides halal food market statistics, including halal food industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a halal food market share, detailed halal food market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the halal food industry. This halal food market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The rising Muslim population across the world is significantly contributing to the growth of the halal food market. The Muslim population is a community of Islamic people who practice Islam. The increasing demand for halal-certified food among Muslims is due to the assurance of food safety and hygiene. According to Pew Research Center, a US-based nonpartisan American think tank, the growth of the Muslim population in the world is expected to increase by around 2.19 billion by the year 2030. Therefore, the rising Muslim population is expected to drive the growth of the halal food market.



Technological advancements in halal food items are key trends gaining popularity in the Halal market. With the increasing demand for halal foods, halal laboratories are actively engaged in the food safety, analysis of food products for maintaining quality standards to detect the presence of porcine material or alcohol, blockchain, and the Internet of things (IoT) are the technological advancements that strengthen the market. For instance, in July 2019, Trace Labs, a Hong Kong-based tech startup and OneAgrix, a Singapore-based online business to business marketplace for halal products, launched blockchain based halal certification system. Blockchain platform offers transparency in the halal economy and allows to trace the origin of halal food products.



The countries covered in the halal food market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA

