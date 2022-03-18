Halal Food Market Size to Grow by USD 8.17 Billion in the US: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2024

NEW YORK , March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halal Food Market Value in the US is set to grow by USD 8.17 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Key Factor Driving Growth in the Halal Food Market in the US is the Symbol of Healthy Food

Since halal animals are slaughtered, processed, and prepared according to strict Islamic dietary laws, these foods are considered healthy and hygienic when compared to non-halal foods. This has changed the outlook of non-Muslim consumers about the concept of halal foods. A small percent of the US population is of Muslims. However, the market for halal foods is still growing. This indicates the inclination of other community consumers toward halal foods. The increase in consumption is also the result of increasing health concerns about hygiene and health among consumers. The health benefits associated with halal is the main factor that is promoting the acceptance and demand for halal food among non-Muslims.

Halal Food Market in US Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

Halal meat, poultry, and seafood - size and forecast 2019-2024

Halal cereals and grains - size and forecast 2019-2024

Halal fruits, vegetables, and nuts - size and forecast 2019-2024

Halal beverages - size and forecast 2019-2024

Other halal foods - size and forecast 2019-2024

Halal Food Market in US Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

Supermarkets and hypermarkets - size and forecast 2019-2024

Traditional retailers - size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - size and forecast 2019-2024

Halal Food Market in US End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

Retail - size and forecast 2019-2024

Foodservice - size and forecast 2019-2024

The halal food market share growth in US by the halal meat, poultry, and seafood segment will be significant during the forecast period. Halal meat is considered healthier meat than other meat (except kosher meat). This is because the blood of the animals is drained out of their body because animal blood might contain bacteria and toxins that can spread across the animal body (carcass) once it dies. Growing awareness about halal meats is driving the market demand.

Major Halal Food Companies in US

The halal food market in US report offers information on several market vendors, including Al Safa Foods Ltd., American Foods Group LLC, The American Halal Co. Inc., Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Coleman Natural Foods LLC, Crescent Foods, Kronos Foods Corp., Midamar Corp., and Nema Food Distribution Inc. among others. Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expansion of production plants and new product launch, to increase their productivity and strengthen their market positions to compete in the market.

Al Safa Foods Ltd.- The company offers various food products such in different categories such as Deli, Ethnic, and others.

The company offers various food products such in different categories such as Deli, Ethnic, and others. Barry Callebaut AG- The company runs its operations in EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific . The company deals with the procurement of ingredients for chocolate production mainly cocoa and the GroupÃ¢Â€Â™s cocoa-processing business. Moreover, the company also offers Halal certified chocolates.

The company runs its operations in EMEA, Americas, and . The company deals with the procurement of ingredients for chocolate production mainly cocoa and the GroupÃ¢Â€Â™s cocoa-processing business. Moreover, the company also offers Halal certified chocolates. Cargill Inc.- The company offer beef, turkey, and chicken in halal food products.

Halal Food Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 8.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.96 Performing market contribution US at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Al Safa Foods Ltd., American Foods Group LLC , The American Halal Co. Inc., Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Coleman Natural Foods LLC, Crescent Foods, Kronos Foods Corp., Midamar Corp., and Nema Food Distribution Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

