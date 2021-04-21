Halal Food Market to Grow by USD 624.52 Billion and Record a CAGR of Over 7%| Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the halal food market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Halal meat is the leading segment in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 7%.

Al Islami Foods, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Flying Trade Ltd., Kawan Food Berhad, Midamar Corp., Nestle SA, Tahira Foods Ltd., The American Halal Co. Inc., and Unilever Group are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the increasing consumer expenditure on halal food. However, increasing threats from fake halal food will hamper the market growth.

51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Al Islami Foods, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Flying Trade Ltd., Kawan Food Berhad, Midamar Corp., Nestle SA, Tahira Foods Ltd., The American Halal Co. Inc., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing consumer expenditure on halal food will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing threat from fake halal food is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this halal food market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Halal Food Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Halal Food Market is segmented as below:

Product

Halal Meat, Poultry, And Seafood



Halal Bakery, Confectionery, And Cocoa



Halal Fruits, Vegetables, And Nuts



Halal Beverages



Others

Geography

APAC



MEA



Europe



South America



North America

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Halal Food Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The halal food market report covers the following areas:

Halal Food Market Size

Halal Food Market Trends

Halal Food Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the introduction of blockchain as one of the prime reasons driving the Halal Food Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.



Halal Food Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist halal food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the halal food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the halal food market across APAC, MEA, Europe , South America , and North America

, , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of halal food market vendors

SOURCE Technavio