Halal Food Market to grow over $ 8 Billion in the US during 2020-2024 | Increasing sales through retail channels to boost growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Al Safa Foods Ltd., American Foods Group LLC, The American Halal Co. Inc., Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Coleman Natural Foods LLC, Crescent Foods, Kronos Foods Corp., Midamar Corp., and Nema Food Distribution Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing sales through retail channels will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Halal Food Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Halal Food Market is segmented as below:

Product

Halal Meat, Poultry, And Seafood



Halal Cereals and Grains



Halal Fruits, Vegetables, and Nuts



Halal Beverages



Other Halal Foods

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets



Traditional Retailers



Others

End-user

Retail



Foodservice

Halal Food Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the halal food market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Al Safa Foods Ltd., American Foods Group LLC, The American Halal Co. Inc., Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Coleman Natural Foods LLC, Crescent Foods, Kronos Foods Corp., Midamar Corp., and Nema Food Distribution Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Halal Food Market size

Halal Food Market trends

Halal Food Market industry analysis

The rising muslim population in the country is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the threat from kosher foods may threaten the growth of the market.

Halal Food Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist halal food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the halal food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the halal food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of halal food market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Halal cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Halal beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other halal foods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Customer Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Al Safa Foods Ltd.

American Foods Group LLC

The American Halal Co. Inc.

Barry Callebaut AG

Cargill Inc.

Coleman Natural Foods LLC

Crescent Foods

Kronos Foods Corp.

Midamar Corp.

Nema Food Distribution Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

