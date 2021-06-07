Halal Food Market to grow over $ 8 Billion in the US during 2020-2024 | Increasing sales through retail channels to boost growth | Technavio
Jun 07, 2021, 21:44 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 8.17 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the halal food market in the US to register a CAGR of over 5%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Al Safa Foods Ltd., American Foods Group LLC, The American Halal Co. Inc., Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Coleman Natural Foods LLC, Crescent Foods, Kronos Foods Corp., Midamar Corp., and Nema Food Distribution Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing sales through retail channels will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Halal Food Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation
Halal Food Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Halal Meat, Poultry, And Seafood
- Halal Cereals and Grains
- Halal Fruits, Vegetables, and Nuts
- Halal Beverages
- Other Halal Foods
- Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets And Hypermarkets
- Traditional Retailers
- Others
- End-user
- Retail
- Foodservice
Halal Food Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the halal food market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Al Safa Foods Ltd., American Foods Group LLC, The American Halal Co. Inc., Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Coleman Natural Foods LLC, Crescent Foods, Kronos Foods Corp., Midamar Corp., and Nema Food Distribution Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Halal Food Market size
- Halal Food Market trends
- Halal Food Market industry analysis
The rising muslim population in the country is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the threat from kosher foods may threaten the growth of the market.
Halal Food Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist halal food market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the halal food market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the halal food market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of halal food market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Halal cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Halal beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other halal foods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
Customer Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Al Safa Foods Ltd.
- American Foods Group LLC
- The American Halal Co. Inc.
- Barry Callebaut AG
- Cargill Inc.
- Coleman Natural Foods LLC
- Crescent Foods
- Kronos Foods Corp.
- Midamar Corp.
- Nema Food Distribution Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
