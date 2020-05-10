Haldex has completed a directed new share issue of approx. 4.4 million shares to AMF Pensionsförsäkring and AFA Försäkring raising proceeds of approx. SEK 157.2 million

STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of Haldex Aktiebolag (publ) ("Haldex" or the "Company") has, pursuant to the authorization given at the annual general meeting 2019, resolved to issue a total of 4,421,597 new shares to AMF Pensionsförsäkring and AFA Försäkring. The new shares have been issued at a subscription price of SEK 35.56 per share, corresponding to the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the last five trading days prior to the board's resolution to issue new shares.

Through the new share issue, the Company raises proceeds of approximately SEK 157.2 million before issue costs.

The Company intends to use the issue proceeds mainly to finance continued value-creating investments in new technology.

The reason for deviating from the shareholders' preferential rights in the new share issue is to carry out the capital raise in a time- and cost-effective manner and to further strengthen the institutional ownership base of the Company. The situation following from covid-19 has reinforced the need to carry out the capital raising in a time-efficient manner.

Through the new share issue, the number of shares and votes in the Company increases from 44,215,970 to 48,637,567 shares and votes and the share capital increases from SEK 221,079,850 to SEK 243,187,835. The new share issue entails a dilutive effect for existing shareholder of about 9 percent based on the total number of shares in the Company at the time of the new share issue.

In connection with the new share issue, the Company has engaged Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå as legal advisor.

For further information, please contact:

Jörgen Durban, chairman of the board

Phone: +46-418-47-60-00

E-mail: [email protected]

About Haldex



