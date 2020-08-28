Haldex has extended the framework agreement with disc brakes to axle manufacturer Gigant

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haldex, the automotive company has signed a contract with the German manufacturer of trailer axles, Gigant GmbH. Haldex will supply Gigant with their disc brake systems for heavy vehicles. This means the collaboration between the two companies is developing further. The contract with Gigant, a member of the Krone commercial vehicle group, was extended early for several more years. It is an important milestone to further international cooperation between the two.

"We are happy that the good collaboration between our two companies have led to an increased teamwork in order to secure better and safer vehicles for the market", says Stephan Kulle, Executive Vice President at Haldex in a comment.

"Haldex has always been a reliable partner who really understands our requirements" says Thomas Veismann, Managing Director of Gigant. It is planned to increase the volume considerably in the coming years and Gigant is herewith underlining its important role within Haldex.

About Haldex

Over 100 years of powerful innovation gives Haldex unsurpassed expertise when it comes to braking systems and air suspension systems for heavy trucks, trailers and buses. We live and breathe our business with the goal to deliver robust and technically superior solutions which is founded in a deep insight in our customer's reality. Through focusing on our core competences and the passion we all share, we achieve the agility and flexibility that the market demands. Innovative collaborations aren't only the core of our products, but our philosophy. Our 2200 employees, spread out across four continents, challenge the conventional on a daily basis in order to secure that the products we deliver create a unique value to our customers and the end users. We are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and have a turnover of approx. 5 billion SEK. www.haldex.com

About Gigant

Gigant in Dinklage is a member of the Krone Group and one of the leading manufacturers of axles and suspensions for the commercial vehicle trailer market. Our products are used worldwide in various areas and are considered to be the innovation drivers in the industry.

The extended product range includes light axles with axle loads of 5.5 t up to heavy-duty and low loader axles with axle loads of 12 t. Each product is specially tailored to the needs of the customer - and stands for individual customization. www.gigant-group.com

